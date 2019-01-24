The Edgerton High girls basketball team played its best game of the season Thursday night, according to head coach Mike Schmidt.

Unfortunately for the Crimson Tide, it wasn’t quite enough to upset Whitewater High.

The Whippets’ Kacie Carollo converted a three-point play with 11 seconds left, which proved to be the difference in Whitewater’s 51-49 Rock Valley Conference victory at Edgerton.

The Crimson Tide lost at Whitewater, 57-26, in the teams’ first meeting.

“This shows you we’ve come a long way,” Schmidt said.

Edgerton, which is 0-13 in the Rock Valley and 1-15 overall, led 25-15 at halftime. The Whippets (8-4, 10-6) gradually got back into the game and led 48-46 when a Crimson Tide player was fouled and could not continue.

Whitewater selected Edgerton senior guard Aleea Cleveland to shoot the free throws. Cleveland, who had not played in the game, foiled the Whippets’ strategy by making both free throws to tie the game at 48-all with 20 seconds to play.

Carollo put the Whippets back in front with a basket, was fouled, and converted the free throw to give her team a 51-48 lead with 11 seconds remaining.

Edgerton’s Morgan Demrow drew a foul and made the first free throw. She missed the second with the hope Edgerton could grab the rebound, but the shot missed the rim and Whitewater was able to run out the final seconds.

Carollo finished with 18 points to lead the Whippets. Cassidy Laue added 11, including three 3-pointers.

Demrow led the Crimson Tide with 14 points, and Carly Rebman had 10.

WHITEWATER 51, EDGERTON 49

Whitewater (51)—Beecroft, 2-1-6; Grosinske, 4-1-9; Carollo, 8-1-18; Henneman, 1-0-2; Laue, 4-2-11; Schumacher, 2-0-5. Totals: 21-3-51.

Edgerton (49)—Rebman, 4-2-10; Stamm, 3-0-6; Demrow, 6-2-14; Fox-Gunderson, 3-0-6; Danks, 3-0-7; Schuman, 1-2-4; Cleveland, 0-2-2. Totals: 20-8-49.

Whitewater 15 36—51

Edgerton 25 25—49

3-point goals—Whitewater 6 (Beecroft, Carollo, Laue 3, Schumacher), Edgerton 1 (Danks). Free throws missed—Whitewater 4, Edgerton 2. Total fouls—Whitewater 14, Edgerton 14. Fouleed out—Henneman, Stamm.

McFarland 82, Evansville 43—The Spartans (10-6 overall, 10-2 RVC), looking to preserve their lead in the RVC, made 12 3-pointers to cruise over the Blue Devils (8-8, 7-5), who were hoping to move within a game of first place.

McFarland senior Annalise DeMuth led all scorers with 19 points.

Junior Paige Banks had 18 for the Blue Devils.

MCFARLAND 82, EVANSVILLE 43

Evansville (43)—Rinehart 2-1-5; Fillner 0-1-1; Wagner 1-0-2; Acker 1-0-2; Tofte 0-2-2; Banks 7-2-18; Sendelbach 2-0-4; Efftemoff 2-3-7; Hazard 0-2-2. Totals: 15-11-43.

McFarland (82)—DeMuth 7-1-19; Butler 6-3-17; Lonigro 3-0-8; Gilbertson 1-2-4; Brandt 2-3-7; Hildebrant 5-3-15; East 2-0-4; Gray 1-0-3; Dommisee 1-2-5. Totals 31-14-82.

Evansville 18 25—43

McFarland 40 42—82

3-point goals—Evansville 2 (Banks 2), McFarland 12 (DeMuth 4, Butler 2, Lonigro 2, Hildebrant 2, Gray 1, Dommisee 1. Free throws missed—Evansville 9, McFarland. Total fouls—McFarland 21, Evansville 21.

Turner 54, Brodhead 42—Three different players scored 11 points for the Trojans (8-7, 6-6) to down the visiting Cardinals (7-7, 5-7).

Olivia Tinder, Jenn Njoo and Marlee Young each finished with 11 points for Turner, which built a 13-point lead by halftime.

Brodhead junior Carissa Purdue led all scorers with 19 points.

TURNER 54, BRODHEAD 42

Brodhead (42)—Purdue 5-8-19; Kail 0-1-1; Moe 6-3-17; A. Oliver 2-0-5. Totals: 13-12-42.

Turner (54)—Fitzgerald 1-2-4; Fowler 1-4-7; Young 5-1-11; Njoo 4-0-11; Tinder 3-5-11; Wilson 4-0-8 ; Gaziano 1-0-2. Totals: 19-12-54.

Brodhead 17 25—42

Turner 30 24—54

3-point goals—Brodhead 4 (Moe 2, Purdue 1, Oliver 1), Turner 4 (Njoo 3, Fowler 1). Free throws missed—Brodhead 9, Turner 6. Total fouls—Brodhead 19, Turner 18.

Jefferson 41, Big Foot 33 (OT)—It took overtime, but the Eagles (7-8, 5-7 RVC) downed the visiting Chiefs (8-7, 7-5).

After the second half ended in a 33-33 tie, Jefferson outscored Big Foot 8-0 in the extra time.

Reagan Courier scored 15 points for the Chiefs.

JEFFERSON 41, BIG FOOT 33 (OT)

Big Foot (33)—Courier 4-6-15; VandeBogart 1-0-2; V.Larson 2-0-4; Paulsen 1-2-4; Foster 3-2-8. Totals 11-10-33.

Jefferson (41)—Ganser 7-3-19; Howard 1-5-8; Neitzel 2-0-4; Peterson 2-2-6; Beck 2-0-4. Totals: 14-10-41.

Big Foot 19 14 0—33

Jefferson 15 18 8—41

3-point goals—Big Foot 1 (Courier 1), Jefferson 3 (Ganser 2, Howard 1.Free throws missed—Big Foot 7, Jefferson 2.Total fouls—Jefferson 17, Big Foot 14.

East Troy 62, Clinton 54—The Trojans remain in second place (10-5 overall, 8-4 RVC) by beating the visiting Cougars (7-8, 4-7).

Erin Rice led East Troy with 15 points.

The Cougars, who trailed by 14 at half, were led by a game-high 16 points from Olivia Roehl.

EAST TROY 62, CLINTON 54

Clinton (54)—Kalk 3-2-9; Welte 4-3-11; Pope 0-2-2; Ciochon 2-2-6; Teubert 1-0-2; Mullooly 2-0-4; Roehl 7-1-16; Kemp 2-0-4. Totals: 21-10-54.

East Troy (62)—Rice 4-4-15; Moker 1-0-3; Lindow 1-2-5; A. Lomen 4-1-10; Scurek 1-3-5; Donegan 1-2-4; Golabowski 4-1-10; G. Lomen 3-4-10. Totals: 19-17-62.

Clinton 18 36—54

East Troy 32 30—62

3-point goals—Clinton 2 (Kalk, Roehl), East Troy 7 (Rice 3, Moker 1, Lindow 1, A. Lomen 1, Golabowski 1). Free throws missed—Clinton 16, East Troy 7. Total fouls—Clinton 19, East Troy 20.

Trailways South boys

Parkview 63, Abundant Life 47—Justin Balch scored 21 points as the Vikings (8-4) cruised past Abundant Life (1-12) in Trailways South action.

PARKVIEW 63, ABUNDANT LIFE 47

Parkview (63)—Meza 3-0-7; Oswald 1-3-5; Campbell 7-1-15; Hoscheit 3-0-10; Balch 9-0-21; Burns 1-1-3; Crane 1-0-2. Totals: 25-5-63.

Abundant Life (47)—Rockwell 2-1-5; Byington 4-2-13; Schmiesing 2-0-6; Gerry 2-0-4; Rhatican 6-4-23. Totals: 16-7-47.

Parkview 27 36—63

Abundant Life 16 31—47

3-point goals—Parkview 5 (Balch 3, Meza 1, Hoscheit 1), Abundant Life 8 (Byington 3, Rhatican 3, Schmiesing 2). Free throws missed—Parkview 4, Abundant Life 0. Total fouls—Parkview 13, Abundant Life 13.

Badger South

Oregon 58, Milton 51—A box score was not reported.