Edgerton’s early-season unbeaten streak was never in jeopardy Monday night.
The Crimson Tide raced out to a 28-point halftime lead and never looked back in a 77-45 victory over Rock Valley rival Brodhead in a nonconference boys basketball game.
Clayton Jenny led four players in double figures with 23 points for the Tide, who improved to 3-0. Peyton Fox added 16 points, while Drew Hanson had 14 and Konner Knauf 11.
Owen Leifker made three of Brodhead’s eight 3-pointers on the way to 18 points.
EDGERTON 77, BRODHEAD 45Edgerton (77)—Knauf 5-0-11, Jenny 8-7-23, Hanson 5-1-14, Coombs 2-0-4, McKillips 2-2-7, Krause 1-0-2, Fox 7-2-16. Totals: 30-12-77.
Brodhead (45)—Green 2-0-6, Knuth 0-1-1, Engen 1-0-2, Leifker 7-1-18, Weeden 2-0-4, Anderson 3-0-9, Boegli 0-1-1, Malkow 2-0-4. Totals: 17-3-45.
Edgerton 39 38—77
Brodhead 11 34—45
3-point goals—E 5 (Hanson 3, Knauf, McKillips), B 8 (Anderson 3, Leifker 3, Green). Free throws missed—E 5, B 4. Total fouls—E 15, B 16.
Girls
Parkview 40, Johnson Creek 32—The host Vikings notched their second consecutive victory.
A box score was not reported.