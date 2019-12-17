Matthew Hartwig hit two free throws with 16 seconds left that gave Janesville Parker enough of a cushion to pull off a 40-39 nonconference boys basketball victory Tuesday night at Milwaukee South.

Hartwig's two free throws put the Vikings ahead 40-37. Parker had three fouls to give before Milwaukee South was in the bonus. The Vikings took them all, which ran out most of the clock.

South took a 3-pointer. It missed, and the host team put in the meaningless two-point putback to create the final 40-39 score.

"It was a back-and-forth game," Parker coach Matt Bredesen said. "They played a 2-3 zone, and we didn't shoot particularly well early on.

"Matt Thompson got us some 3s, and we played some very good defense. They didn't get a lot of second chances."

Thompson finished with five 3-pointers to lead the Vikings with 15 points. Brady Biba added 13 points.

Parker, 2-2 overall, will host Madison La Follette in Big Eight Conference play Friday night.

PARKER 40, SOUTH 39

Parker (40)--Thompson, 5-0-15; De Long, 0-3-3; Biba, 6-1-13; Hartwig, 1-2-4; Weis, 1-2-5. Totals: 13-8-40.

South (39)--Rolon, 1-0-2; Smith, 3-0-7; Petty, 4-2-10; Vra, 5-2-12; Logan, 1-0-2; Humphreys, 2-0-4; Rogers, 1-0-2. Totals: 17-4-39.

Parker;17;23--40

Milwaukee South;14;25--39

3-point goals--Parker 6 (Thompson 5, Weis), South 1 (Smith). Free throws missed--Parker 3, South 1. Total fouls--Parker 7, South 11.