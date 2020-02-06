Midway through the first half Thursday night, Janesville Craig's girls basketball team was still waiting on a wake-up call.
The Cougars had scored just three points in the first nine minutes of a Big Eight Conference game at Madison La Follette when head coach Kerry Storbakken used a timeout.
"We had spotted them a 15-3 lead, and I challenged them to play harder," Storbakken said. "From that point on, they were flying around."
Craig cut the deficit to five by halftime then saw senior Sarah Gregg bury five 3-pointers for a career-high 15 points in the final 18 minutes to lead the Cougars to a 54-50 victory.
They improved to 13-5 overall and 10-4 and in a tie for third place in conference play. La Follette fell to 7-11 and 6-8.
Craig junior Claudia Fieiras scored nine points in the final nine minutes of the first half on her way to a game-high 17. The Cougars trailed 21-16 at the break.
The Cougars hung tight and took their first lead with less than eight minutes remaining. Gregg's fifth 3-pointer made it 43-40 with just over four minutes left.
"I don't think any of her 3s even touched the rim; she was feeling it," Storbakken said. "Then they (the Lancers) started to come out and pressure us on the 3-point line, and we got nice layups from Cassie Goswick, Claudia and Rileigh Elgas cutting to the basket."
Sophomore Kate Huml made 4 of 5 free throws down the stretch to push Craig's lead to seven points, and La Follette made a 3 in the waning seconds for the final margin.
Huml finished with nine points.
Craig goes back on the road to take on Madison East on Saturday night.
CRAIG 54, LA FOLLETTE 50
Craig (54)--Gregg 5-0-15, Huml 2-4-9, Magestro-Kennedy 0-2-2, Elgas 3-0-7, Fieiras 5-6-17, Goswick 2-0-4. Totals: 17-12-54.
La Follette (50)--Driver 0-1-1, Green 3-2-11, Lowrey 2-5-10, Simmons 4-1-11, Woods 1-1-3, Walker 5-4-14. Totals: 15-14-50.
Janesville Craig;16;38--54
Madison La Follette;21;29--50
3-point goals--Craig 8 (Gregg 5, Huml, Elgas, Fieiras), La Follette 6 (Green 3, Simmons 2, Lowrey). Free throws missed--Craig 4, La Follette 15. Total fouls--Craig 16, La Follette 20. Fouled out--Lowrey.