Liz Kalk and Hannah Welte were the main conspirators behind yet another Rock Valley Conference upset.
Kalk totaled five 3-pointers and 25 points while Welte chipped in 20 points as the Clinton Cougars upset the Whitewater Whippets 58-49 Friday evening in a girls basketball game in Whitewater.
Clinton (4-7 overall) built a 16-point lead by halftime and improved to 3-6 in league play. Whitewater (5-5, 5-4 RVC) entered the night one game back of first place.
Kalk was 8 of 18 from the field in her best offensive night of the season. The junior reached the 20-point threshold for the second time in her last three games. Welte was 7 of 12 from the field.
Cassidy Laue led Whitewater with 13 points, while Abby Grosinske and Kacie Carollo each had 12.
CLINTON 58, WHITEWATER 49
Clinton (58)—Kalk 8-4-25, Welte 7-5-20, Ciochon 1-2-4, Mullooly 1-0-2, Kemp 2-3-7. Totals: 19-14-58.
Whitewater (49)—Beecroft 2-0-4, Skindingsrud 3-0-6, Grosinske 5-0-12, Carollo 4-3-12, Henneman 0-2-2, Laue 5-2-13. Totals: 19-7-49.
Clinton 33 25—58
Whitewater 17 32—49
3-point goals—Clinton 6 (Kalk 5, Welte 1), Whitewater 4 (Grosinske 2, Carollo 1, Laue 1). Free throws missed—Clinton 13, Whitewater 5. Total fouls—Clinton 12, Whitewater 15.
McFarland 54, Beloit Turner 51—The Spartans held off the Trojans’ second-half charge to remain in a first-place tie with East Troy in the Rock Valley.
Katie Hildebrandt scored 20 points for McFarland (7-5, 7-2 RVC), which led by eight points at halftime before Turner (6-6, 4-5 RVC) made things close in the second half.
Olivia Tinder led the Trojans with 15 points.
MCFARLAND 54, BELOIT TURNER 51
Turner (51)—Fitzgerald 0-2-2, Fowler 2-2-8, Young 4-2-10, Njoo 3-0-9, Tinder 6-3-15, Wilson 0-2-2, Gaziano 2-1-5. Totals: 17-14-51.
McFarland (54)—DeMuth 3-4-10, East 0-6-6, Butler 1-0-2, Lonigro, 5-2-15, Hildebrandt 8-2-20. Totals: 17-12-54.
Turner 21 30—51
McFarland 29 25—54
3-point goals—Turner 5 (Njoo 3, Fowler 2), McFarland 5 (Lonigro 3, Hildebrandt 2). Free throws missed—Turner 13, McFarland 6. Total fouls—Turner 21, McFarland 18. Fouled out—Hasse, Gilbertson.
Edgerton at Jefferson
East Troy 55, Brodhead 24—The Trojans breezed past the Cardinals, clinching their third straight win and improving to 7-2 in conference play.
Grace Lomen scored 11 points to lead East Troy, which held Brodhead (5-6, 3-6 RVC) to its lowest point total of the season.
EAST TROY 55, BRODHEAD 24
Brodhead (24)—Purdue 2-1-5, Wilson 0-1-1, O. Oliver 2-0-4, Kail 1-3-5, Tresemer 1-0-2, Kleeman 1-0-2, A. Oliver 2-2-6. Totals: 9-7-24.
East Troy (55)—Pluess 1-0-3, Rice 2-3-9, Moker 3-1-7, Aleckson 2-0-4, A. Lomen 3-2-9, Slurek 1-3-3, Donegan 2-0-4, Golabowski 2-1-5, G. Lomen 5-0-11. Totals: 21-8-55.
Brodhead 13 11—24
East Troy 25 30—55
3-point goals—Brodhead 0, East Troy 5 (Rice 2, Pluess 1, A. Lomen 1, G. Lomen 1). Free throws missed—Brodhead 9, East Troy 6. Total fouls—Brodhead 16, East Troy 20.
Jefferson 41, Edgerton 34—The Eagles (4-5 RVC) snapped a three-game losing streak and improved to 5-6 overall.
Edgerton (0-11, 0-9 RVC) will aim for its first win next Friday against Turner.
Game stats were not reported.
Southern Lakes
Waterford 52, Delavan-Darien 38—The first-place Wolverines built a nine-point halftime lead and coasted to a Southern Lakes Conference win.
Katie Rohner had 17 points to lead Waterford (9-3, 6-0 SLC), which led 28-19 at half.
McKenna Williams had nine points to lead Delavan-Darien (3-7, 1-4 SLC).
WATERFORD 52, DELAVAN-DARIEN 38
Waterford (52)—Karpinski 2-2-6; Schmidt 2-0-4; Rohner 7-0-17; Benavides 2-2-6; Fitzgerald 4-2-10; Kolb 2-0-4; Stiewe 2-1-5. Totals: 21-7-52
Delavan-Darien (39)—Speth 3-0-7; Timmerman 3-0-8; Peralta 2-0-6; Gonzalez 1-1-3; Andersen 2-0-5; Williams 4-1-9. Totals 15-2-38
Waterford 28 24—52
Delavan-Darien 19 19—38
3-point goals-Waterford 3 (Rohner 3), Delavan-Darien (Timmerman 2, Peralta 2, Speth, Andersen). Free throws missed—Waterford 9, Delavan-Darien 9. Total fouls—Waterford 12, Delavan-Darien 14
Union Grove 54, Elkhorn 41—Powered by Angela Stattery’s 25-point performance, the Broncos jumped past the Elks into fourth place in the Southern Lakes.
Stattery had 14 points in the first half to help Union Grove (6-6, 3-2 SLC) build a nine-point advantage by halftime. Megan Barber added 11 points.
Payton Christensen scored 11 points to pace Elkhorn (8-3, 3-3 SLC).
UNION GROVE 54, ELKHORN 41
Union Grove (54)—Killberd 1-0-2, Barber 4-3-11, Stattery 7-8-25, Hoffman 5-0-10, Sieg 1-0-2, Pettit 0-1-1, Savage 1-0-3. Totals: 19-12-54.
Elkhorn (41)—Rand 3-0-8, Remington 3-1-7, Christensen 4-2-11, Ehrhardt 1-0-2, Grochowski 2-0-4, M. Ivey 3-0-6, Koss 0-3-3. Totals: 16-6-41.
Union Grove 26 28—54
Elkhorn 17 24—41
3-point goals—UG 4 (Stattery 3, Savage 1), Elkhorn 3 (Rand 2, Christensen 1). Free throws missed—UG 3, Elkhorn 6. Total fouls—UG 12, Elkhorn 16.
Badger South
Monroe 71, Milton 46—Sydney Hillard scored 16 points to lead four Cheesemakers in double figures during a Badger South Conference rout of the Red Hawks.
Monroe (9-4, 5-2 Badger South) won to remain a game behind league-leading Stoughton.
Shelby Mack-Honold made 8-of-8 free throws en route to 14 points for Milton (5-7, 2-5 Badger South), which fell to sixth.
MONROE 71, MILTON 46
Milton (46)—Mack-Honold 3-8-14, Weberpal 1-0-2, Buescher 4-2-10, Ferguson 1-0-2, Wuetrich 1-2-4, Hanke 1-1-3, Campion 1-0-2, Rodenberg 1-0-2, Stuckey 2-0-5, Falk 1-0-2. Totals: 15-13-46.
Monroe (71)—M. Benzschawel 4-2-10, Nesbitt 1-0-3, Mathiason 3-0-7, Updike 0-1-1, Conway 1-3-5, B. Benzschawel 4-2-11, Hilliard 7-0-16, Tostrud 4-0-11, Bunker 2-1-6.
Milton 31 15—46
Monroe 44 27—71
3-point goals—Milton 1 (Stuckey), Monroe 9 (Tostrud 3, Hilliard 2, Nesbitt 1, Mathiason 1, Bunker 1). Free throws missed—Milton 2, Monroe 3. Total fouls—Milton 9, Monroe 10.
