Offense was hard to come by for stretches Friday night in Brodhead.

The Cardinals and Orfordville Parkview combined to score just 18 points in the first half of their WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal game.

In the end, third-seeded Brodhead’s defense stifled sixth-seeded Parkview to earn a spot in a regional final, winning 40-22.

Brodhead senior Alexis Oliver scored in double digits for the 10th time this season, leading all scorers with 16 points.

Brodhead allowed just five points in the first half in beating Parkview for the second time this season.

The Cardinals will play at second-seeded Belleville in a regional final tonight.

Parkview finished the season with a 13-10 record.

BRODHEAD 40, PARKVIEW 22

Parkview (22)—Olson 1-0-3; T. Burrell 1-2-4; Baars 1-0-2; Kloften 0-3-3; Hammes 0-1-1; Olin 1-0-3; Saglie 0-2-2; Mumm 2-0-4. Totals: 6-8-22.

Brodhead (40)—Purdue 1-1-3; Fields 1-0-2; O. Oliver 1-0-2; Kail 1-6-8; Moe 1-5-7; Kleeman 0-2-2; A. Oliver 6-1-15; Lawrence 0-1-1. Totals: 11-16-40.

Orfordville Parkview 5 17—22

Brodhead 13 27—40

3-point goals—Parkview 2 (Olson 1, Olin 1), Brodhead 2 (A. Oliver 2). Free throws missed—Parkview 3, Brodhead 5. Total fouls—Parkview 22, Brodhead 16.

Division 3

Lodi 48, Evansville 44—Sixth-seeded Evansville led by five on the road at halftime, but Lodi came from behind to win in the final minutes to win a game of all Blue Devils.

Paige Banks had a game-high 22 points for Evansville, which finished with a 14-10 record. Abby Eftemoff added 13 points.

Lauryn Milne scored 20 points for Lodi.

LODI 48, EVANSVILLE 44

Evansville (44)—Hinkle 0-2-2; Rinehart 1-0-2; Eftemoff 6-1-13; Wagner 0-1-1; Acker 2-0-4; Banks 8-6-22. Totals: 17-10-44.

Lodi (48)—Milne 7-3-20; Kolinski 3-1-8; Ripp 1-1-3; Gilles 8-1-17. Totals: 19-6-48.

Evansville 28 16—44

Lodi 23 25—48

3-point goals—Evansville 0, Lodi 4 (Milne 3, Kolinski 1). Free throws missed—Evansville 3, Lodi 10. Total fouls—Evansville 14, Lodi 12.

Shoreland Lutheran 67, Whitewater 48—The Whippets faced an 18-point deficit at halftime and never made up the difference.

Kacie Carollo finished with 19 points for Whitewater, which posted a 13-11 record this year.

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 67, WHITEWATER 48

Whitewater (48)—Beecroft 2-0-4; Skindingsrude 1-0-3; Grosinske 4-3-12; Carollo 7-3-19; Henneman 1-2-4; Schumacher 2-2-6. Totals: 17-10-48.

Shoreland Lutheran (67)—Koker 7-11-28; Koestler 4-0-8; Brug 4-1-9; Heathcock 5-2-12; Salfer 5-0-10. Totals: 25-14-67.

Whitewater 20 28—48

Shoreland Lutheran 38 29—67

3-point goals—Whitewater 4 (Carollo 2, Skindingsrude 1, Grosinske 1), Shoreland Lutheran 3 (Koker 3). Free throws missed—Whitewater 3, Shoreland Lutheran 5.

Martin Luther 62, Clinton 58—The sixth-seeded Cougars, who put together a strong finish to their season, couldn’t quite spring the road upset.

Clinton had a game-high 22 points from Liz Kalk.

The Cougars, who lost six of their first seven games this year, finished 13-11.

MARTIN LUTHER 62, CLINTON 58

Clinton (58)—Kalk 8-0-22; Muelller 0-2-2; Welte 2-3-8; Ciochon 2-3-7; Mullooly 2-0-4; Roehl 4-0-8; Kemp 3-1-7. Totals: 21-9-58.

Martin Luther (62)—Kallas 3-0-6; Jensen 5-6-16; Brick 3-0-6; Burris 4-7-15; Hafemann 5-2-13; Gonzales 2-2-6. Totals: 22-17-62.

Clinton 23 35—58

Martin Luther 24 38—62

3-point goals—Clinton 7 (Kalk 6, Welte 1), Martin Luther 1 (Hafemann). Free throws missed—Clinton 7, Martin Luther 17). Total fouls—Clinton 21, Martin Luther 17.

Union Grove 57, East Troy 47—The Broncos got 18 points from Angela Slattery to down the host Trojans.

Mackenzie Lindow led East Troy with 22 points.

UNION GROVE 57, EAST TROY 47

Union Grove (57)—Killberg 6-0-13; Barber 1-3-6; Slattery 7-2-18; Hoffman 6-1-15; Boyle 2-0-5. Totals: 22-6-57.

East Troy (47)—Rice 0-4-4; Moker 2-0-5; Lindow 7-3-22; A. Lomen 1-0-3; Scurek 1-0-2; Golabowski 1-0-2; G. Lomen 4-0-9. Totals: 16-7-47.

Union Grove 23 34—57

East Troy 18 29—47

3-point goals—Union Grove 7 (Slattery 2, Hoffman 2, Killberg 1, Barber 1, Boyle 1), East Troy 8 (Lindow 5, Moker 1, A. Lomen 1, G. Lomen 1). Free throws missed—Union Grove 10, East Troy 10. Total fouls—Union Grove 18, East Troy 18.

Marshall 67, Big Foot 43—Reagan Courier scored 26 points for the Chiefs, but a 35-point second half from Marshall was too much to overcome for Big Foot.

Marshall’s Anna Lutz scored 30 points.

MARSHALL 67, BIG FOOT 43

Big Foot (43)—Courier 7-10-26; VandeBogart 2-0-4; V.Larson 3-0-7; Paulsen 1-1-3; Tracy 1-0-2; Foster 0-1-1. Totals: 14-12-43.

Marshall (67)—Neuberger 2-2-6; Morel 2-0-6; Held 2-0-4; Morel 4-1-12; Lutz 13-2-30; Nickel 2-3-8; Ward 0 1-1. Totals: 25-9-67.

Big Foot 24 19—43

Marshall 32 35—67

3-point goals—Big Foot 3 (Courier 2, V.Larson 1), Marshall 8 (Morel 2, Morel 3, Lutz 2, Nickel 1). Free throws missed—Big Foot 5, Marshall 10. Total fouls—Marshall 16, Big Foot 15.

Boys regular season

Elkhorn 73, Burlington 60—Nick Brown had 18 points, and Luke Umnus added 14 more as the Elks downed the host Demons to close out the regular season.

ELKHORN 73, BURLINGTON 60

Elkhorn (73)—Johnson 2-0-5; Lauderdale 3-0-8; Stebnitz 1-0-2; Larson 4-1-10; Van Dyke 1-0-2; L. Umnus 6-0-14; McLeod 1-0-2; V. Umnus 4-0-10; Brown 6-2-18. Totals: 28-3-73.

Burlington (60)—Krause 2-0-6; Berezowitz 2-0-5; Luciano 2-0-4; Weithaus 2-0-4; Strommen 0-2-2; Ohm 0-2-2; Safar 4-2-10; Webley 2-0-4; Kornely 1-0-3; Runkel 4-4-12; Turunski 3-0-6. Totals: 21-10-60.

Elkhorn 34 39—73

Burlington 27 33—60

3-point goals—Elkhorn 11 (Brown 3, V. Umnus 2, L. Umnus 2, Lauderdale 2, Johnson 1, Larson 1), Burlington 4 (Krause 2, Berezowitz 1, Kornely 1). Free throws missed—Elkhorn 7, Burlington 2. Total fouls—Elkhorn 15, Burlington 13.