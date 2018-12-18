EVANSVILLE
Sulley Geske was jamming Tuesday night.
And the Evansville High gymnasium was rocking.
Geske scored 21 points and threw down a two-handed dunk in the second half to highlight the Blue Devils’ convincing 55-40 Rock Valley Conference boys basketball win over the rival Edgerton Crimson Tide.
Evansville (5-3, 4-1 RVC) bounced back from a nonconference loss Saturday to Lakeside Lutheran and held the Crimson Tide (2-3, 2-2 RVC) to their lowest point total of the season.
With the Blue Devils leading 45-29 with about seven minutes left, Davonte McAlister stole a pass and then heaved the ball up the court to a wide-open Geske, who slammed the ball through the net and hung on the rim for a moment as Evansville’s student section and bench erupted in wild cheers.
“Dunks like that really get the fans pumped,” Geske said. “The guys on the bench do a good job of hyping us up on the court, so it’s good for the whole team.”
The 6-foot-2 junior guard was named a first-team all-conference receiver in the fall after totaling 906 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. His athleticism translates easily to the hardwood, where he has scored at least 20 points four times in eight games this season.
“He can jump out of the gym,” Evansville co-head coach Kendall Buttchen said of Geske, who’s the Blue Devils’ leading scorer at 16.5 points per game.
“That was a big play. And it was off a steal. We got a stop and we scored. Those were big coming down the stretch.”
The Blue Devils took their first double-digit lead, 21-9, after Carson Hill’s three-point play with 5:43 left in the first half. McAlister finished a fast-break layup to give the hosts a 30-16 advantage at the break.
Edgerton suffered through its worst offensive night of the season, shooting 32.6 percent from the field and finishing 20 points shy of its scoring average (60.0). Clayton Jenny led the Crimson Tide with 14 points and a pair of 3-pointers.
Brian Rusch and Jenny each connected on 3s late in the second half to pull Edgerton within 11 points, but the Tide could not get closer.
“Evansville came to play with an intensity that we couldn’t match, so the result was they got whatever they wanted and we couldn’t,” Edgerton coach Daryl Fox said.
Seth Maag totaled 10 points, while Hill added nine. McAlister was held below 10 points for the first time this season, finishing with six points on 3-of-11 shooting.
The Blue Devils shot 52 percent from the field but did their best work on the defensive end.
“We just limited them to one shot on as many possessions as we could,” Buttchen said. “We knew they would hit their shots because they’re good shooters, but we knew if we could contain them and get the rebounds on the misses we would have a good chance to win.”
The Blue Devils remain a half-game back of first-place East Troy ahead of Thursday’s conference game at Whitewater.
Edgerton hosts Brodhead that same night.
EVANSVILLE 55, EDGERTON 40
Edgerton (40)—Jenny 5-2-14, Hanson 0-2-2, Rusch 3-0-7, Fox 2-0-5, Norland 0-2-2, Wille 2-0-6, Spang 2-0-4. Totals: 14-6-40.
Evansville (55)—Maag 4-0-10, McAlister 3-0-6, Geske 10-0-21, France 1-0-3, Anderson 3-0-6, Hill 4-1-9. Totals: 25-1-55.
Edgerton 16 24—40
Evansville 30 25—55
3-point goals—Edgerton 6 (Jenny 2, Wille 2, Rusch 1, Fox 1), Evansville 4 (Maag 2, Geske 1, France 1). Free throws missed—Edgerton 6, Evansville 0. Total fouls—Edgerton 10, Evansville 13.
