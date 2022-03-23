WALWORTH
The way he saw it, Rock Valley Conference boys basketball coaches slighted Gus Foster following the 2019-20 season.
Despite being the conference’s fourth-leading scorer and rebounder, Foster—then a sophomore at Walworth Big Foot—garnered only honorable-mention status when the all-conference selections came out.
That meant 14 players were deemed to be better than Foster, earning first- and second-team honors.
The lack of recognition didn’t sit well with Foster. He set out on a mission during his final two seasons to prove himself as not only one of the best players in the conference but in Southern Wisconsin.
It’s safe to say he proved his point.
Foster was named the Rock Valley’s player of the year earlier this month, and this week adds The Gazette’s All-Area Player of the Year honor to his resume.
He’s joined on the all-area team by Jake Naber and Tre Miller of Janesville Parker, Owen Leifker of Brodhead and Jack Campion of Milton. Foster and Campion are repeat selections on the team.
The 6-foot-3 Foster averaged 22.6 points to lead the Rock Valley in scoring and added 10 rebounds per game for a Big Foot team that tied for fifth place in the conference but went on a surprising tournament run, losing in a Division 3 sectional title game. He finished his prep career as the program’s all-time leading scorer.
“That really affected me mentally,” Foster said of the all-conference snub as a sophomore. “It’s like a switch flipped, and I wasn’t going to let that happen again.
“COVID-19 had us shut down going into my junior season, so I was heading down to the local park about every day to work out and get some shots in. Nothing was open indoors, so I knew while other guys were probably not practicing or working out, I was going to take advantage of that.”
Foster had a solid junior season. He was second in the conference in scoring, getting 23.6 points per game, and first in rebounding with 11.2 per game. Had it not been for a spectacular senior season from Edgerton’s Clayton Jenny, Foster likely would have been the Rock Valley player of the year.
Foster’s scoring average was down a little bit this season, but his all-around play was better than ever. He was a shutdown defender and a pick-your-poison type of player on the offensive end.
He also led Big Foot to its first-ever WIAA regional title and hit a last-second, 3-point basket to beat Greendale Martin Luther in a regional final. The Chiefs then beat Racine St. Catherine’s before falling to Milwaukee St. Thomas More in a sectional final.
Edgerton coach Daryl Fox said Foster was in a league of his own this season.
“Gus has one speed and that’s nonstop,” Fox said. “He just goes and goes and goes.
“I can honestly say it was a pleasure to watch him play, but a nightmare to try and figure out how to defend him. You had to know where he was on the court at all times.”
Foster began playing basketball when he was 4 years old. His dad, Tim, built him a makeshift court in a shed in the family’s backyard to hone his skills. He got serious about the game in middle school and started playing in the summer on traveling AAU teams.
Janesville Parker head boys coach Matt Bredesen has had Foster on his Swing 16U and 17U teams the past two summers. He praised the work ethic and maturity of Foster.
“Gus has next-level leadership skills and plays harder than anyone I’ve ever coached,” Bredesen said.
“They’re going to love him at (UW-) Stevens Point. He’s going to be a perfect fit because he’ll do whatever it takes to win. Just look what he did for Big Foot this season in the tournament.”
Despite several offers, Foster decided to stay in-state and play at UW-Stevens Point in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference—one of the country’s top NCAA Division III conferences.
“I know everybody says this, but in my case it’s true. Stevens Point just felt like the perfect fit right away,” Foster said. “And credit the coaching staff and the players for that. Everything just clicked.”
Rock Valley Conference coaches underestimated Foster’s talent early on. He hopes to make the same sort of impact in the WIAC.