Franklin’s boys basketball team used its size to hold off Janesville Parker on Friday night.

With a pair of players 6-foot-6 or taller, the Sabers made life difficult on the Vikings’ shooters in a 70-59 nonconference victory at Franklin’s holiday tournament.

Carter Capstran, a 6-foot-6 forward, eclipsed his season average of 19 points per game by scoring 23.

Parker made just one 3-pointer and suffered from a 20-for-37 night from the free-throw line.

“We had our chances with free throws, and we have to shoot them better. That’s been a problem for us all year,” Parker coach Matt Bredesen said. “One of the things we can do well is shoot from the perimeter, and we had just one 3-pointer, so we just didn’t shoot well enough to beat those guys.”

Despite the shooting woes, Bredesen said Parker was within five points with about seven minutes left.

A would-be 3-pointer was waved off due to a moving screen, he said, and Franklin made a shot at the other end to stifle the Vikings’ comeback bid.

“Franklin has great size, and their length bothered us and made us change some shots we would normally probably make,” Bredesen said. “They were preseason top-10 in the state, and they’re just 5-3 so they haven’t probably played as great as they want, but it’s a team with good size and talent. I wasn’t upset at all with our effort.”

Brenden Weis led four Parker players in double figures with 14 points. Brady Biba and Matthew Hartwig each had a dozen, while Robert DeLong added 11.

Parker (2-4) plays South Milwaukee (3-4) in the third-place game at 5:30 p.m. today.

FRANKLIN 70, PARKER 59Parker (59)—Vernon 2-4-8, Galvan 0-2-2, DeLong 3-5-11, Biba 4-4-12, Hartwig 6-0-12, Weis 4-5-14. Totals: 19-20-59.

Franklin (70)—Clark 2-3-9, Rosario 3-0-9, Watson 2-0-4, Capstran 9-5-23, Karcher 2-0-5, Harris 2-2-6, Meyer 1-0-3, Verges 4-0-9. Totals: 25-12-70.

Janesville Parker 23 36—59

Franklin 32 38—70

3-point goals—Parker 1 (Weis), Franklin 8 (Rosario 3, Clark 2, Karcher, Meyer, Verges). Free throws missed—Parker 17, Franklin 1. Total fouls—Parker 18, Franklin 23.