Franklin High's boys basketball team pulled away late Saturday for a nonconference win over Janesville Parker.
Carter Capstran had 23 points to lead the host Sabers to a 65-49 victory.
Parker (9-4) cut a seven-point halftime deficit to three midway through the second half, but Franklin (7-3) answered with a 7-0 run to take control.
"It was a tough loss for us, but it will do us good the rest of the season to have played against such good competition," Parker coach Matt Bredesen said. "They were very physical and aggressive, probably the most physical team we've played against.
"The biggest thing that hurt us was that we had too many empty possessions when we cut the lead down to three. That can't happen against a team as good as Franklin."
Robert DeLong led three Vikings in double figures with 12 points. Brenden Weis added 12 and Jacob Naber chipped in 11.
Parker hosts unbeaten Beaver Dam on Tuesday night.
"We've definitely hit the toughest portion of our schedule," Bredesen said. "We get Beaver Dam and Monroe next week, followed by DeForest the week after that. You add Franklin into that mix, and it's four really good teams right in a row."
FRANKLIN 65, PARKER 49
Parker (49)--Vernon 0-2-2; Thompson 1-0-2; DeLong 5-0-12; Conners 3-0-6; Hartwig 3-0-6; Naber 3-5-11; Weis 4-1-10. Totals: 19-8-49.
Franklin (65)--Rosario 2-0-5; Watson 1-1-3; Clark 2-0-5; Rajkovich 4-4-12; Mirsberger 1-0-2; Thiele 1-0-3; Capstran 8-4-23; Harris 2-0-5; Osgood 1-0-2; Gardner 1-1-3; Bergus 1-0-2. Totals: 24-10-65.
Janesville Parker;28;21--49
Franklin;35;30--65
3-point goals--Parker 3 (DeLong 2, Weis), Franklin 8 (Capstran 3, Risario, Clark, Thiele, Harris, Gardner). Free throws missed--Parker 5, Franklin 4. Total fouls--Parker 15, Franklin 12. Fouled out--Hartwig.