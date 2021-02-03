Gus Foster became the first Big Foot player in school history to record 1,000 career points in his junior season, totaling 30 points in Big Foot’s 63-58 win over Williams Bay Wednesday night.
Foster scored 17 points in the first half, and eclipsed the 1,000 point barrier early in the second half.
Badger was led by Ty McGreevy’s 21 points.
BIG FOOT 63, BADGER 58
Badger (58)--McGreevy 21, Giovingo 2, Lyon 10, Huber 4, Deleskaira 11, Slayton 8. Totals: 58
Big foot (63)--Greco 7, Demco 1, Torrez 9, Gerdes 9, Foster 30, Wilson 7. Total: 63 (No other info provided)
Badger;24;34—58
Big Foot;28;35—63
Girls
Beloit Turner 44, East Troy 32--Turner got 12 points from both Peyton Hasse and Olivia Tinder to lead them past East Troy in a road game Wednesday night.
Turner led 19-16 at halftime but pulled away for a comfortable win in the second half.
TURNER 44, EAST TROY 32
Turner (44)--Adams 0 1-2 1, Wilson 1 2-2 4, Fitzgerald 2 0-2 4, Pres Hasse 2 0-0 6, Klossner 2 0-0 5, Tinder 6 0-2 12, Peyt Hasse 6 0-2 12. Totals: 19 3-10 44.
East Troy (32)--Aleckson 4 2-2 12, Scurek 8 0-0 16, Donegan 0 2-2 2, Golabowski 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 4-4 32.
Turner;19;25—44
East Troy;16;16—32
3-pointers: Turner 3 (Pres Hasse 2, Klossner).