Madison La Follette High’s boys basketball team built an 11-point lead in the first half Friday evening against Janesville Parker en route to a 74-62 Big Eight Conference win in Madison.
The Lancers held a six-point lead with about eight minutes until halftime before pulling away to improve to 3-1 in conference play. Parker (0-5) dropped to 0-4 in the Big Eight.
“We had a couple costly turnovers and they went on a run,” Parker coach Matt Bredesen said. “They got us at arm’s distance and we didn’t get close again.”
Parker’s Tremar Curry bounced back from a pair of sluggish offensive games to score 22 points, including four 3-pointers. Brady Biba had 15 points, while Robert DeLong added 14.
Ben Probst scored 13 points to lead four La Follette players in double figures.
The Vikings will have almost a week to prepare for Madison East, the last conference unbeaten. Parker hosts the Purgolders on Thursday.
“Right now, we’re excited to play basketball,” Bredesen said. “We’re getting better every time we step on the floor.”
LA FOLLETTE 74, PARKER 62
Parker (62)—Lippens 1-0-3, DeLong 5-1-14, Biba 7-1-15, Weis 1-0-2, Curry 6-6-22, Hartwig 3-0-6. Totals: 23-8-62.
La Follette (74)—Gray 1-3-5, Smith 3-1-7, Probst 4-3-13, Reeves 5-0-11, Stewart 2-3-7, M. Cameron 4-0-9, Derrick Gray 3-3-10, Kunkle 3-3-12. 25-16-74.
La Follette 40 34
Parker 29 33
3-point goals—Parker 8 (Curry 4, DeLong 3, Lippens 1), La Follette 5 (Probst 2, Cameron 1, Derrick Gray 1, Kunkle 1). Free throws missed—Parker 6, La Follette 10. Total fouls—Parker 18, La Follette 18.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse