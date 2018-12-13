A slow start doomed the Janesville Craig boys basketball team Thursday night.
Madison La Follette scored the first 13 points of the game and wound up beating the visiting Cougars 91-75 in a Big Eight Conference game.
Craig lost its second straight game in falling to 4-2 overall and 3-2 in league play. La Follette, ranked 10th in the state in the latest Division 1 coaches poll, is 4-1.
“We got blitzed early,” Craig coach Ben McCormick said. “We turned it over 13 times in the first half, and the live-ball turnovers led directly to points for LaFollette.”
Craig trailed 33-8 at one point and were down 39-22 at halftime before an even second half.
Sophomore Angelo Rizzo scored all 18 of his points in the second half to lead the Cougars, while Jack Huml returned to the lineup and scored 14 and senior Jake Fieiras added a dozen.
Donneil Gray and Ben Probst each hit four 3-pointers on the way to 25 points apiece for the Lancers.
Craig plays at Middleton on Tuesday.
LA FOLLETTE 91, CRAIG 75
Craig (75)—Christiansen 0-2-2, Huml 5-0-14, Bertagnoli 5-0-10, Leverson 1-4-6, Lynch 2-5-9, Ronde 0-2-2, Fieiras 5-2-12, Scoville 0-2-2, Rizzo 6-4-18. Totals: 24-21-75.
La Follette (91)—Do. Gray 9-3-25, Smith 2-0-5, Cameron 1-1-3, Ingram 2-0-4, Reeves Jr. 7-1-17, Probst 7-7-25, Stewart 1-4-6, Kunkel 1-2-4, Da. Gray 1-0-2. Totals: 31-18-91.
Janesville Craig 22 53—75
Madison La Follette 39 52—91
3-point goals—Craig 6 (Huml 4, Rizzo 2), La Follette 11 (Do. Gray 4, Probst 4, Reeves Jr. 2, Smith). Free throws missed—Craig 8, La Follette 9. Total fouls—Craig 20, La Follette 23. Fouled out—Bertagnoli.
