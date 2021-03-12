ELKHORN
Nearly unstoppable!
It did not seem to matter what opposing defenses tried, Jordan Johnson was not to be denied. A double-team, a diamond-and-one, and even sometimes a triple-team—no scheme could derail the Elkhorn Area High scoring machine.
The senior lit up the scoreboard once again this season, finishing fourth in the state in scoring and ending his prolific high school career on an incredible four-game scoring spree.
For his efforts, Johnson has been named The Gazette’s area player of the year for the second straight season.
He is joined on the all-area team by: senior Clayton Jenny of Edgerton; junior Jack Campion of Milton; senior Brenden Weis of Janesville Parker; and junior Gus Foster of Walworth Big Foot. Johnson, Campion and Jenny are repeat selections.
In earning his second straight player of the year honors, Johnson finished his season with a flurry. He scored 38, 47, 31 and 49 points in the last four games.
“I have only been coaching for four years, but Jordan may be the most explosive and talented player we have faced in my time,” Milton coach Alex Olson said. “He always has his foot on the gas, and if you relax as a defense he will make you pay immediately. He took huge strides with his outside shot from his sophomore to junior seasons that took him to another level offensively and made him one of the best scorers in the state the last two seasons.”
The 6-foot-1 Johnson, who has committed to Division II Minnesota-Moorhead, said he worked hard on his overall game in the offseason. At the top of the list was getting in the weight room to get stronger physically and working on his pull-up jumper by shooting hundreds of shots daily. He figures he put on about 25 pounds of muscle thanks to a strict daily weight-lifting regimen.
“It was important to be able to hold my own with the bigs and to be able to play through contact,” Johnson said of his obsession with lifting weights. “I know once I get to college, guys are going to be even bigger and stronger.
“As far as my pull-up goes, I’m a lot more confident in it now and feel like I have better feel for it and control of it coming off a dribble.”
Johnson was forced to wear many hats for the Elks this past season. Elkhorn lost four starters off the 2019-20 team that was one win away from the WIAA Division 2 state tournament before COVID-19 abruptly shut the season down before the sectional final games.
The Elks finished 9-12 in the shortened 2020-21 season, which ended with a 77-73 loss to Mukwonago in a Division 1 regional final game in which Johnson scored 49 points.
“Jordan had a really good year despite being a marked man in every game we played,” Elkhorn coach Josh Skatrud said. “Night in and night out, he saw double and triple teams but was still able to put up big numbers. There were several games where it seemed like he was unguardable.
“He scored 49 in our tournament game and almost willed us to a win. Jordan put a ton of time and work in on his game and in the weight room to become the player he is.”
Johnson averaged 28.1 points per game this season, shooting 45% from the field and 35.7% from beyond the arc, according to statistics compiled on wissports.net. He added 6.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.8 steals per game.
He was named honorable mention all-state by the coaches association.
Janesville Parker boys head coach Matt Bredesen has coached Johnson on the summer AAU circuit the past three seasons. He knows how gifted he is.
“Jordan’s the most competitive player I’ve coached in AAU,” Bredesen said. “He simply doesn’t accept losing. He always wants the ball in his hands at the end of games, and more times than not he made plays.
“Watching him play in both high school and AAU from freshman year on, the growth that he has shown is incredible. I can’t wait to see him at Moorhead. Nobody will ever outwork Jordan.”
Johnson hopes to contribute right away at Minnesota-Moorhead. The Dragons are currently 10-4 on the season, were the NSIC regular-season champions, finished second in the conference tournament and earned a berth in the NCAA Regionals.
“I’ve stayed in touch with two of the assistant coaches up there,” Johnson said. “They told me to not worry so much about wins and losses this season but to continue working hard—both on and off the court.
“I was just happy to be able to play one more year with my teammates (at Elkhorn), but now I’m excited for the next step, which starts Aug. 17 when I report up there.”
The scoring machine’s prep days are over. That makes a lot of opposing coaches happy.