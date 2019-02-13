Elkhorn High’s boys basketball team was dialed in from long distance Wednesday night.

The Elks hit 13 3-pointers en route to a 79-31 Southern Lakes Conference win over Union Grove.

Vince Umnus hit four of the 13 3s and finished with a game-high 16 points for Elkhorn (15-2, 9-1).

Elkhorn, which remained one-game behind Westosha Central, led 48-19 at half.

ELKHORN 79, UNION GROVE 31

Union Grove (31)—Domagelski 0-1-1; Kork 1-0-2; Mutchie 1-0-3; Hilaridas 2-1-5; Hempel 0-1-1; Clark 0-1-1; Long 1-0-2; Delagrave 2-0-5; Pfeffer 2-0-5; Rampulla 3-0-6. Totals: 12-4-31

Elkhorn (79)—Johnson 4-0-10; Lauderdale 1-0-2; Larson 5-0-10; L. Umnus 4-0-10; Davey 3-0-7; McLeod 1-0-3; V. Umnus 6-0-16; Buelow 1-0-3; Herrgott 2-0-4; Brown 5-0-12. Totals: 33-0-79

Union Grove 19 12—31

Elkhorn 48 31—79

Three-point goals—Union Grove 3 (Pfeffer, Mutchie, Delagrave), Elkhorn 13 (V. Umnus 4, Brown 2, Johnson 2, L. Umnus 2, McLeod, Buelow, Davey). Free throws missed—Union Grove 10, Elkhorn 4. Total fouls—Union Grove 8, Elkhorn 11.

