Elkhorn High’s boys basketball team made quick work of Delavan-Darien on Wednesday night.

The Elks jumped out to a 14-point halftime lead and coasted to a 72-39 Southern Lakes Conference win.

Elkhorn (18-3, 11-2) got 18 points from Luke Umnus and 14 from Vince Umnus.

Delavan-Darien fell to 0-21 overall and 0-13 in the Southern Lakes.

ELKHORN 72, DELAVAN-DARIEN 39

Delavan-Darien (39)—Greenwald 2-0-6; Freitag 3-0-9; Hetzel 3-2-8; Terpstra 2-0-4; Morales 4-0-8; Crull 1-0-2; Winkle 0-2-2. Totals: 14-2-39

Elkhorn (72)—Johnson 2-3-7; Stebnitz 1-0-2; Larson 6-0-12; L. Umnus 8-0-18; McLeod 4-0-9; White 1-0-3; V. Umnus 5-0-14; LeBlanc 2-0-4; Hergett 1-0-2; Brown 1-0-2. Totals: 31-3-72

Delavan-Darien 19 20—39

Elkhorn 33 39—72

Three-point goals—Delavan-Darien 5 (Freitag 3, Greenwald), Elkhorn 7 V. Umnus 4, White, McLeod, L. Umnus). Free throws missed—Delavan-Darien 1, Elkhorn 0. Total fouls—Delavan-Darien 9, Elkhorn 12

East Troy 71, Edgerton 55—The Rock Valley champion Trojans remained unbeaten in conference play thanks to 12 3-pointers.

East Troy (19-1, 17-0) got a game-high 27 points from Michael Polakoski, including six 3s. Rock Valley scoring champion AJ Vukovich added 16 points.

The Trojans started fast, building a 38-21 halftime lead. Polakoski had 17 points the first half.

Edgerton (13-8, 10-7) had four players in double figures, led by Luke Norland’s 13 points.

EAST TROY 71, EDGERTON 55

Edgerton (55)—Jenny 4-1-12; Hanson 1-0-3; Rusch 4-0-12; Norland 5-2-13; Wille 2-0-5; Spang 5-0-10. Totals: 21-3-55

East Troy (71)—Nixon 3-1-7; Rosin 1-3-5; Polakoski 10-1-27; Lottig 1-2-4; Vukovich 6-2-16; Cummings 3-0-9; Grimm 1-0-3. Totals: 25-9-71

Edgerton 21 34—55

East Troy 38 33—71

Three-point goals—Edgerton 10 (Rusch 4, Jenny 3, Norland, Wille, Hanson), East Troy 12 (Polakoski 6, Cummings 3, Vukovich 2, Grimm). Free throws missed—Edgerton 7, East Troy 4. Total fouls—Edgerton 14, East Troy 13