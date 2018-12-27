Janesville, WI (53545)

Today

Cloudy skies with afternoon snow showers. Some rain may mix in. High around 40F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%.