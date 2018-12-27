Elkhorn Area High’s boys basketball team ran its winning streak to four Thursday.
The Elks jumped out to a 13-point halftime lead and coasted to a 72-37 nonconference win over Fort Atkinson.
Luke Umnus and Devon Davey scored 15 points each as Elkhorn improved to 7-1 on the season.
Fort Atkinson slipped to 0-8 with the loss.
ELKHORN 72, FORT ATKINSON 37
Fort Atkinson (37)—Yoder 1-1-4; Vanden Mause 1-0-2; Baker 2-0-5; Zahn 2-0-4; Fledin 2-1-5; Cossum 1-0-2; Haffelder 1-2-4; Wixom 1-0-3; Stiemke 4-0-8. Totals: 15-4-37
Elkhorn (72)—Johnson 4-1-9; Lauderdale 2-1-6; Larson 5-0-10; Van Dyke 1-2-4; L. Umnus 6-2-15; Davey 5-1-15; Hergott 2-1-5; Brown 3-2-8. Totals: 28-10-72
Fort Atkinson 20 17—37
Elkhorn 33 39—72
3-point goals—Fort Atkinson 3 (Yoder, Baker, Wixom), Elkhorn 6 (Davey 4, Lauderdale, Umnus). Free throws missed—Fort Atkinson 2, Elkhorn 5. Total fouls—Fort Atkinson 14, Elkhorn 12. Fouled out—Yoder
Parkview 84, Albany 71—Justin Balch and Aydon Campbell combined for 43 points to lead the Vikings to the nonconference win.
Parkview led by 11 at half thanks to five 3-pointers from Balch.
Eli Hoscheit added 14 points for Parkview, which improved to 5-3.
PARKVIEW 84, ALBANY 71
Albany (71)—Dahl 9-4-26; Hulbert 2-0-5; Johnson 2-0-4; Gertsch 0-1-1; Kelley 6-1-15; Stauffacher 8-4-20. Totals: 27-10-71
Parkview (84)—Meza 3-5-11; Brown 1-4-7; Oswald 1-0-2; Campbell 9-3-21; Hoscheit3-7-14; Balch 8-0-22; Burns 1-0-2; Tracy 2-1-5. Totals: 28-20-84
Albany 30 41—71
Orfordville Parkview 41 43—84
3-point goals—Albany 7 (Dahl 4, Kelley 2, Hulbert), Parkview 8 (Balch 6, Brown, Hoscheit). Free throws missed—Albany 7, Parkview 6. Total fouls—Albany 18, Parkview 14
