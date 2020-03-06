EDGERTON
Edgerton High's boys basketball team came into the postseason on a roll.
The Crimson Tide won seven straight games and 11 of their last 12 to end the regular season.
They kept the momentum going Friday night.
Brian Rusch scored 12 points, and Clayton Jenny and Nick Spang added 11 each as Edgerton mauled Marshall 61-37 in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal game.
Second-seeded Edgerton (19-4) hosts third-seeded Lodi (16-7) in a regional final game at 7 p.m. today. Edgerton beat Lodi 58-43 in a nonconference game during the regular season.
Marshall was no match Friday for the Crimson Tide. Edgerton jumped out to a 15-2 lead and never looked back.
"It's hard to come out of a hole like that, especially on the road," Jenny said. "Coach talked about jumping on them right away and making things really tough for them.
"When you only score 37 points, it's tough to beat anybody."
The Cardinals scored the first basket of the game to take a 2-0 lead with 16:54 left in the half but then went more than nine minutes without a point. By the time Craig Ward hit a 3-pointer with 7:48 left in the half, Marshall trailed 15-5.
Edgerton eventually led 25-11 at half. Six different players scored in the first half for the Tide, with Jenny leading the way with six points.
Any hopes of a Marshall comeback were thwarted early in the second half. Edgerton scored the first 11 points to go up 36-11 with 13:44 left. Spang's bucket underneath started the rally, and Peyton Fox finished it with a pair of free throws.
Despite the lopsided win, Edgerton coach Daryl Fox knows his team needs to and will play better, especially on the offensive end.
"I think the fact that we hadn't played in eight days hurt us," Fox said. "We were a touch off with our timing and finishing around the basket.
"But our defense travels wherever we go, and that was the case again tonight. We made it awfully hard for them to get any good looks at the basket."
Marshall started the game missing 11 of its first 12 shots and was 5-21 the first half.
EDGERTON 61, MARSHALL 37
Marshall (37)--Chadwick 2-1-5; Denniston 2-0-6; Ward 1-4-7; Truschinski 4-2-11; Kilan 2-0-4; Timpel 1-0-2; Jablonski 1-0-2. Totals: 13-7-37
Edgerton (61)--Jenny 5-0-11; Hanson 2-0-6; Rusch 5-0-12; Gullickson 4-0-8; Spang 5-1-11; P. Fox 3-1-7; Coombs 2-1-5; N. Fox 0-1-1. Totals: 26-4-61
Marshall;11;26--37
Edgerton;25;36--61
3-point goals--Marshall 4 (Denniston 2, Ward, Truschinski), Edgerton 5 (Rusch 2, Hanson 2, Jenny). Free throws missed--Marshall 2, Edgerton 5. Total fouls--Marshall 15, Edgerton 14.