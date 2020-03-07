Edgerton earned its 20th win of the season and it sent the Crimson Tide into sectional play for the third straight season.
Brian Rusch scored 14 points, and Skyler Gullickson added 12 as a balanced scoring attack carried the Crimson Tide to a 61-50 victory over visiting Lodi in a regional final Saturday night.
Edgerton plays Turner on Thursday night in a sectional semifinal.
Besides Rusch and Gullickson, Clayton Jenny had nine points, and Drew Hanson, Connor Coombs and Nick Spang each added eight.
Edgerton moved to 20-4.
EDGERTON 61, LODI 50
Lodi (50)—Traeder, 5-0-11; Faust, 3-0-7; Asbjormston, 1-0-2; Richards, 2-0-6; Perskik, 6-0-15; Parson, 4-1-9. Totals: 21-1-50.
Edgerton (61)—Jenny, 3-2-9; Hanson, 3-1-8; Coombs, 3-0-8; Rusch, 5-2-14; Gullickson, 6-0-12; Fox, 1-0-2; Spang, 4-0-8. Totals: 25-5-61.
Lodi 20 30—50
Edgerton 27 34—61
3-point goals—L 7 (Traeder, Faust, Richards 2, Persike 3), E 6 (Jenny, Hanson, Coombs 2, Rusch 2). Free throws missed—L 4, E 3. Total fouls—L 11, E 9. Fouled out—Traeder.