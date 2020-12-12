JANESVILLE
It has turned into pick your poison when playing Edgerton High's boys basketball team.
The Crimson Tide have a plethora of scoring options, and they were on full display Saturday night.
Clayton Jenny scored 38 points and Connor Coombs added 27 as Edgerton eclipsed the century mark in a 103-67 nonconference win over Janesville Craig on Bob Suter Court.
Edgerton drained 13 3-pointers in improving to 5-0 on the season. Drew Hanson added 19 points for the Tide, who opened up a 56-29 halftime lead.
No player in the area is playing better basketball right now than Jenny, and there is not a more unselfish team around than the Crimson Tide.
"We certainly shot the ball well tonight, but like always, it starts with our defense," Edgerton coach Daryl Fox said. "Our defense led to some easy looks offensively, and then our 3-point shooting was outstanding. That came after I challenged them that we needed more. The last two games we had eight and tonight we had 13.
"And all I can say about Clayton is that he put in the work to get to where he's at. He deserves all the credit, because he worked hard on his body and his conditioning, as well as his shot, and it's paying off in a big way."
Jenny, a UW-Platteville recruit, had 23 points in the first half.
Craig (1-4) took its last lead of the game at 15-13 on Marshaun Harriel's turnaround jumper with 12:06 left in the half. Edgerton then went on a 21-1 run to seize control.
Hanson started the onslaught with a 3-pointer to give the Tide the lead for good, and Jenny polished it off with a steal and layup to make it 34-16 with 6:39 left in the half.
Craig got no closer than 16 after that.
Craig coach Ben McCormick thought his team would be more competitive, especially coming off the first win of the season Friday night over Beloit Turner.
"We've just got to get better defensively," McCormick said. "The Jenny kid had his way with us. He's a really nice player who got wherever he wanted to get to tonight, but I think 12 of his baskets were layups or second shots, and that just can't happen.
"They're a really good team. They're well-coached and they were just very good tonight. We've got a ways to go (as a team), but the good news is I think we can get there."
Angelo Rizzo, Cole Bertagnoli and Da'Marcus DeValk had 11 points each to lead the Cougars.
Craig hosts crosstown rival Janesville Parker in a nonconference game Tuesday.
EDGERTON 103, CRAIG 67
Edgerton (103)--Knauf 2-0-4; Jenny 13-11-38; D. Hanson 7-0-19; Coombs 9-2-27; A. Hanson 0-1-1; Krause 4-0-8; Fox 3-0-6. Totals: 38-14-103
Craig (67)--Clark 3-0-8; DeValk 4-2-11; Harriel 3-2-8; Bertagnoli 3-5-11; Brown 2-0-4; Halverson 3-0-9; Rizzo 5-0-11; Currie 1-0-2; Burks 1-1-3. Totals: 25-10-67
Edgerton;56;47--103
Janesville Craig;29;38--67
3-point goals--Edgerton 13 (Coombs 7,Hanson 5, Jenny), Craig 7 (Halverson 3, Clark 2, Rizzo, DeValk). Free throws missed--Edgerton 5, Craig 6. Total fouls--Edgerton 17, Craig 18. Fouled out--Krause
Craig boys get first win Friday
Janesville Craig got in the win column Friday night.
Angelo Rizzo scored 19 of his 24 points during a second half when the Cougars fought back from a three-point deficit to down visiting Beloit Turner 68-63 in a nonconference game on Bob Suter Court.
Just four Craig players scored, but all of them were in double figures. Marshaun Harriel added 19 points, Da'Marcus Devalk added 15 and Cole Bertagnoli had 10.
The Cougars (1-3) overcame 10 made 3-pointers by the Trojans (0-3). David Heldt made three of them on the way to a team-high 20 points.
CRAIG 68, TURNER 63
Turner (63)--Howard 1-0-2, Burrows 4-01-2, Heldt 8-1-20, Hanson 6-0-12, Jacobs 1-0-3, Cain 6-0-14. Totals: 26-1-63.
Craig (68)--Devalk 6-3-15, Harriel 8-1-19, Bertagnoli 5-0-10, Rizzo 8-5-24. Totals: 27-9-68.
Beloit Turner;34;29--63
Janesville Craig;31;37--68
3-point goals--Turner 10 (Burrows 4, Heldt 3, Cain 2, Jacobs), Craig 5 (Rizzo 3, Harriel 2). Free throws missed--Turner 3, Craig 4. Total fouls--Turner 16, Craig 11.