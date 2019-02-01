WHITEWATER

Daryl Fox insists he didn’t say anything special at halftime Friday night.

The Edgerton High boys basketball coach simply told his team to take better care of the basketball and get better shots.

His team got the message.

Edgerton outscored Whitewater by 21 points in the second half en route to a 68-47 Rock Valley Conference win.

In improving to 7-6 overall and 6-5 in conference play, the Crimson Tide swept the season series.

Fox said the Crimson Tide were effective on both ends of the court during the second half.

“I think we had nine turnovers the first half,” Fox said. “That’s way too many, I don’t care who you’re playing. We did a much better job the second half as far as those empty possessions.

“And I think our defensive pressure was very good the second half. We got pressure up on the ball, and they weren’t able to get it into their bigs.”

Whitewater (3-13, 2-10 RVC) trailed by eight late in the first half but went on a 10-2 run to end it, as the teams went to the break tied 26-26.

Edgerton pulled away thanks to a 20-7 run to start the second half. Drew Hanson’s 3-pointer with 8:30 to play push the Tide’s lead to 46-33. Whitewater would get no closer than 10 after that.

Kyle Wille led Edgerton in scoring with a game-high 16 points but had plenty of support. Hanson chipped in 11, while Ethan Norland, Brian Rusch and Nick Spang added 10 points each.

Dylan Pease led Whitewater with 15 points on five 3-pointers.

Edgerton hosts Milton in a nonconference game Saturday.

“It was tough being off all week and not being able to practice, but everybody is in the same boat,” Fox said. “We get back at it tomorrow night, and hopefully, we can put two good halves together.”

EDGERTON 68, WHITEWATER 47

Edgerton (68)—Jenny 4-0-9; Hanson 3-4-11; Rusch 2-4-10; Gullickson 1-0-2; Norland 4-2-10; Wille 7-0-16; Spang 4-2-10. Totals: 25-12-68

Whitewater (47)—J. Martin 3-0-6; Brown 2-2-7; Kohl 2-0-4; Pease 5-0-15; Stoll 5-0-12; H. Martin 2-0-4. Totals: 19-2-47

Edgerton 26 42—68

Whitewater 26 21—47

Three-point goals—Edgerton 6 (Rusch 2, Wille 2, Jenny, Hanson), Whitewater 7 (Pease 5, Brown, Stoll). Free throws missed—Edgerton 2, Whitewater 2. Total fouls—Edgerton 13, Whitewater 18. Fouled out—Kohl, Pease