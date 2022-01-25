The East Troy boys basketball team turned on the defense in the second half Monday night to pull out a 52-37 victory over Edgerton in Rock Valley Conference play.
The Trojans (11-3 overall, 7-2 Rock Valley) took a 26-20 halftime lead and then held the Crimson Tide (6-10, 5-6) to 17 points in the second half.
East Troy had three double-figure scorers, led by Chase Cummings with 17 and Colin Terpstra with 15.
Edgerton got 11 points from Connor Combs and eight from Leyton McKillips.
EAST TROY 52, EDGERTON 37
East Troy (52)—Guyse 1-0-2, Kurth 2-1-5, Terpstra 5-2-15, Lindow 4-4-13, Cummings 8-1-17. Totals 20-8-52.
Edgerton—Hazeltine 1-0-3, Zellmer 1-0-3, Coombs 4-3-11, Hanson 1-0-2, McKillips 3-0-8, Schaffner 2-0-4, Appel 3-0-6. Totals 15-3-37.
Halftime—East Troy 26, Edgerton 20. 3-point goals—East Troy 4 (Terpstra 3, Lindow), Edgerton 4 (McKillips 2, Hazeltine, Zellmer). Free throws missed—East Troy 3, Edgerton 1.
Fort Atkinson 72, Whitewater 40—The host Blackhawks (8-6) had four scorers total nine or more points, including Drew Evans and Logan Kees with 13 points each, to beat the Whippets (2-11). Fort opened a 35-22 halftime lead. Wyatt Nickels scored 11 points for the Whippets but battled foul trouble much of the night before fouling out.
FORT ATKINSON 72, WHITEWATER 40
Whitewater (40)—Crowley 2-0-4, Wence 1-0-2, Rubio 2-1-5, Aron 3-2-9, Brown 3-1-8, Nickels 4-3-11. Totals 15-8-40.
Fort Atkinson (72)—Chapman 1-0-3, Baker 3-0-9, Eli Kosson 2-2-6, Kuchen 3-0-6, Hartwig 3-0-9, Cade Kosson 3-1-7, Dempsey 0-1-1, Schroeder 0-2-2, Opperman 0-1-1, Kloster 0-2-2, Evans 6-1-13, Kees 4-3-13. Totals 25-13-72.
Halftime—Fort Atkinson 35, Whitewater 22. 3-point goals— Whitewater 2 (Ahren, Brown), FA 9 (Baker 3, Hartwig 3, Kees 2, Chapman. Free throws missed—Whitewater 7, Fort Atkinson 8. Total fouls—Whitewater 20, Fort Atkinson 15. Fouled out—Nickels.
Belleville 85, Turner 56—Turner (6-5) came up empty in its quest for a road victory, falling to Belleville (11-3) in nonconference play.
Turner held a 10-8 lead in the first half before Belleville went on a game-changing 12-0 run that put the Wildcats in command.
By halftime, the lead was up to 47-28 and the Trojans never put a scare into the Wildcats thereafter.
Girls basketball
Kenosha Bradford 61, Delavan-Darien 37—The visiting Comets (3-12) fell behind at halftime, 31-8, and could only keep relatively even with the Red Devils (11-4) for the rest of the nonconference game.
Sophomore Rylee Crull scored 12 points and freshman Addison Stallings added nine for the Comets. The two combined for only two first-half points.
Bradford got 21 points from Syderah Farmer and 18 from Naveah Thomas.
BRADFORD 61, DELAVAN-DARIEN 37
Delavan-Darien (37)—Logterman 2-0-4, Folkers 0-1-1, Green 0-2-2, Crull 6-0-12, Stallings 4-0-9, Gonzalez 4-0-9, Quartreci 1-1-3. Totals 15-4-37.
Kenosha Bradford (61)—Chrixstianson 3-0-6, Green 3-0-6, Thomas 8-2-18, Farmer 8-2-21, Scott 1-0-2, Quinn 1-0-2, Brown 2-0-4, Parker 1-0-2. Totals 27-4-61.
Halftime—Bradford 31, Delavan-Darien 8. 3-point goals—Delavan-Darien 3 (Gonzalez 2, Stallings), Bradford 3 (Farmer 3). Total fouls—Delavan-Darien 7, Bradford 11.