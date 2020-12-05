East Troy edged Janesville Parker in a nonconference high schoolboys basketball game Saturday night.
Ryan Nixon scored 19 points to lead the Trojans to a 57-56 win.
Parker (1-2) cut the lead to one with 1.9 seconds left on Brenden Weis’ free throw, but a put back by Matthew Hartwig on an offensive rebound off Weis’ second free throw rolled out at the buzzer.
”We had our chances, that’s for sure,” Parker coach Matt Bredesen said. “Hartwig got knocked to the floor on the last shot, but nothing was called.
“I’m proud of the way we battled back, though. We were down seven with five minutes left but had a chance to win it at the end. The first half neither team had much energy after playing last night, but the second half both teams played pretty well. East Troy has been a very good program for a long time.”
Jacob Nabor had 18 points to lead Parker and Weis added 16.
Parker hosts Palmya-Eagle on Tuesday.
EAST TROY 57, PARKER 56
Parker (56)—Thompson 2-1-5; DeLong 1-1-3; Connors 2-0-4; Hartwig 5-0-10; Nabor 5-8-18; Weis 4-8-16. Totals: 19-18-56
East Troy (57)—Dessart 2-0-4; Schaefer 1-3-5; Nixon 7-5-19; Terpstra 2-4-9; Lindau 2-0-6; Cummings 5-6-16. Totals: 19-18-57
Janesville Parker;23;33–56
East Troy;18;39–57
3-point goals—East Troy 3 (Lindau 2, Terpstra). Free throws missed—Parker 5, East Troy 12. Total fouls—Parker 24, East Troy 20.