Despite not finding the victory column yet this season, Janesville Parker boys basketball coach Matt Bredesen thought his team had made strides of late.
The Vikings were competitive in their last three games against Janesville Craig, Sun Prairie and Madison La Follette.
Parker took a step back Thursday night.
Madison East held Parker to only nine field goals in coasting to a 67-30 Big Eight Conference win.
The fifth-ranked Purgolders improved to 8-0 overall and 5-0 and in sole possession of first place in the conference.
Parker slipped to 0-7 and 0-5.
The Vikings were a woeful 9-for-55 from the field, including just 1-of-15 from 3-point range.
East opened up an early 13-4 lead and never looked back.
The Purgolders led by 16 at half and quickly pushed the lead to 20 early in the second half.
“We missed a million lay-ups,” Bredesen said. “If you’re not going to finish at close-range, especially against a team that executes as well as East does on the offensive end, it’s going to be a major problem.
“East’s size and length intimidated us a little bit, but like we told them afterward, it can’t be like that. We’ve just got to execute and finish.”
Parker finished with more free throws made (11) than field goals and also committed 20 turnovers thanks in large part to the quick hands of the East defenders.
Parker’s only 3-pointer of the game came from Brenden Weis with 12:38 that cut East’s lead to 41-17.
Matthew Hartwig led Parker with nine points, while East’s Anthony Washington was the only player in double figures with 10 points.
The Vikings don’t have to wait long to try and regroup. They host Middleton on Saturday afternoon.
“We’ve got to bounce back against Middleton and get that momentum we had built prior to tonight’s game,” Bredesen said. “It’s a game I believe we can be highly competitive in.
“Inconsistency is the biggest thing hurting us right now. We shot the ball pretty well against Craig, Sun Prairie and La Follette, but not tonight.”
EAST 67, PARKER 30
East (67)—Washington 4-1-10; Thompson 3-0-6; Jones 3-1-7; McKinley 1-2-5; Boyton 3-1-7; McIntosh 4-0-8; Walsvic 4-0-9; Tupta 1-0-2; Davis 1-1-4; Fadele 1-0-2; Baumann 1-2-5; DeVitt 1-0-2. Totals: 27-6-67
Parker (30)—Dahlke 0-1-1; DeLong 0-2-2; Curry 2-1-5; Hartwig 3-3-9; A. Thompson 0-1-1; Weis 2-3-8; Galvan 1-0-2; Gray 1-0-2. Totals: 9-11-30
Madison East 28 39—67
Janesville Parker 12 18—30
Three-point goals—East 5 (Washington, McKinley, Walsvic, Davis, Baumann), Parker 1 (Weis). Free throws missed—East 7, Parker 5. Total fouls—East 16, Parker 16
