Madison East pulled away from Janesville Parker in the second half in Big Eight Conference boys basketball Saturday.

The fourth-ranked Purgolders outscored the Vikings by 16 points in the second half en route to an 81-57 win.

Anthony Washington had 17 points to lead East (5-1, 4-0).

“They turned up the pressure and came at us a lot harder the second half with their diamond press,” Parker coach Matt Bredesen said. “That really wears you down and brings fatigue into play.

“Our energy was good and we played pretty well the first half, but their athleticism and pressure made it hard on us the second half.”

Brenden Weis had a game-high 19 points for Parker (2-6, 1-4), while Robert DeLong added 13.

Parker plays at Middleton on Tuesday night.

EAST 81, PARKER 57Parker (57)—Vernon 6; DeLong 13; Connors 6; Biba 6; Hartwig 7; Naber 2; Weis 19. Totals: 23-7-57

East (81)—Jones 10; Washington 17; McKinley 11; Fadele 5; Jackson 2; Grant 2; McIntosh 10; Boyton 6; Devitt 2; Justice 8; Tupa 3. Totals: 36-5-81

Janesville Parker 31 26—57

Madison East 39 42—81

Three-point goals—Parker 4 (Weis, De Long), East 4 (McKinley, Fedele, McIntosh, Tupa). Free throws missed—Parker 3, East 4. Total fouls—Parker 11, East 12