A late rally fell short for the Janesville Parker boys basketball team Saturday.
The Vikings cut a double-digit deficit down to five with four minutes left but could not get any closer in a 60-51 loss to Madison East in a Big Eight Conference game at Beloit Memorial. The game was part of the conference's day-long Martin Luther King Day fesitivities.
Parker (6-7, 3-6) got a game-high 23 points from junior point guard Tre Miller, but East (8-3, 6-2) made 10 free throws down the stretch.
"We played really hard the second half," Parker coach Matt Bredesen said. "We challenged them at halftime and they responded.
"I thought our 1-3-1 in the second half flustered them. I probably waited too long to go for it because we did a nice job of slowing them down with it.
"Tre was really good attacking the rim and getting to the line. It was great to see him be aggressive."
Jake Naber added 11 points for Parker, which hosts Madison West on Tuesday.
EAST 60, PARKER 51
Parker (51)--Youderin 1-2-5; Ceesay 1-0-3; Miller 6-11-23; Bess 1-0-2; Skrzypchak 0-1-1; Douglas 3-0-6; Naber 4-3-11. Totals: 16-17-51
East (60)--Malterer 4-9-17; Henderson 1-0-2; Easton Jr. 8-3-20; Cargile 1-0-2; Fedele 0-2-2; Mulhern 1-1-3; Davis Jr. 3-1-9; Smith 2-1-5. Totals: 20-17-60
Halftime--East 34, Parker 22. Three-point goals--Parker 2 (Ceesay, Youderin), East 3 (Davis Jr. 2, Easton Jr.). Free throws missed--Parker 4, East 14. Total fouls--Parker 21, East 16. Fouled out--Youderin, Bess, Davis Jr.
