JANESVILLE — A second-half surge from Janesville Parker guard Tre Miller and forward JJ Douglas led the team to a 59-50 victory over Sun Prairie East on Friday.
There was a lid on the basketball for both teams during the majority of the first half. With the score 13-11, Parker (3-2 overall, 3-1 Big Eight Conference) couldn’t build enough momentum on offense to create a comfy lead. Turnovers on errant passes and unlucky bounces on easy shots kept the first-half score close.
“We've been battling through a lot of sickness,” said Parker coach Matt Bredesen. “There's a lot of sickness running through the program. So, I thought we came out flat and I didn't think there was a lot of intensity right away.”
Luckily for Parker, Douglas was at his best – aggressively going up for every rebound in sight on the offensive and defensive end. Sun Prairie East (0-5, 0-4) adjusted, however, in the first half and constantly swarmed Douglas under the board to avoid a put-back-shot or inducing a Parker turnover. Gavyn Novak stepped up in the contest, proving to be a combative threat rebounding the rock for the Vikings next to Douglas.
“Gavyn’s job for us – and we talk a lot about roles within our program – is to be a defender and a rebounder,” Bredesen said. “He's got great length and he's not afraid to go in and mix it up. Tonight he wasn't afraid to do that."
Parker led entering the second half 22-21. When the second half came around, Parker’s intensity increased.
“We didn't like (the first half play) but we also didn't scream at them,” Bredesen said, about the halftime talk to the team. We just sat back and talked to them and told them that this isn't what Parker basketball is. It's not Parker basketball from 20 years ago that struggled. We put in a lot of work in this particular group. We really want to take that step forward and we're playing to represent the name on the front of the jersey.”
Early in the second half, two Douglas layups and two made field goals from Miller would propel Parker to a 9-0 run. Up 39-29, the Vikings never looked back.
Both Miller and Douglas were on fire in the second half of the game. Miller scored 18 points in the contest. Eleven of those came in the second half. After scoring four points in the first, Douglas scored 20 in the second half and ended the game with 24 points.
“I just went to work in the post and let Tre feed me,” Douglas said. “(My teammates) hit shots from the mid range and on the perimeter too. So, they helped us win the game.”
A late run from Sun Prairie East would cut the score to within six near the end of the game, but it was too late as the Vikings won 59-50. It was chippy at the end of the contest.
After its second straight conference victory, Parker will travel to Madison East on Thursday.
JANESVILLE PARKER 59, SUN PRAIRIE EAST 50
Parker (59)–K. Babbitt 2-6-11, T. Miller 7-1-18, J. Douglas 10-4-24, K. Skzrypchak 2-0-5, Q. Greer 0-1-1. Totals 21-12-59.
Sun Prairie East (50)–M. Glusick 2-0-4, T. Fry 3-1-8, K. Tesch 4-2-12, G. Van Wie 4-0-9, M. Raimer 4-2-11, D. Kavanaugh 1-0-3, J. Stolte 1-0-3. Totals 19-5-50.
Halftime–Parker 22, Sun Prairie East 21. 3-point goals–Parker 5 (Babbitt, Miller 3, Skzrypchak), Sun Prairie East 7 (Fry, Tesch 2, Van Wie, Raimer, Kavanaugh, Stolte). Missed free throws–Parker 14, Sun Prairie East 3. Team fouls–Parker 13, Sun Prairie East 20.
