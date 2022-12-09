01STOCK_BASKETBALL
Buy Now

JANESVILLE — A second-half surge from Janesville Parker guard Tre Miller and forward JJ Douglas led the team to a 59-50 victory over Sun Prairie East on Friday.

There was a lid on the basketball for both teams during the majority of the first half. With the score 13-11, Parker (3-2 overall, 3-1 Big Eight Conference) couldn’t build enough momentum on offense to create a comfy lead. Turnovers on errant passes and unlucky bounces on easy shots kept the first-half score close.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you