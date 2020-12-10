Matt Bredesen saw two key areas of improvement Thursday night.
His Janesville Parker boys basketball team has had issues early on extending leads, and coming off a game Tuesday against Palmyra-Eagle, the Vikings were looking for increased defensive intensity.
They took steps forward in those areas in a 72-46 victory at Beloit Turner.
“The encouraging part was we had an 11-point lead at halftime and really didn’t allow them to make any runs,” Bredesen said. “We had leads at Edgerton and East Troy and couldn’t extend them. So I think that shows maturing and growing.”
Robert DeLong and Brenden Weis continued their solid week. DeLong scored 24 points and Weis added 18 for the Vikings, who improved to 3-2 overall.
Parker’s defense allowed just 23 points in each half.
“I was happy with our defensive effort,” Bredesen said. “We were just trying to make guys uncomfortable, and I think we were able to do that tonight. We also rebounded really well.”
Parker is off until facing crosstown rival Janesville Craig on Tuesday night.
PARKER 72, TURNER 46Parker (72)—Galvan 1-0-3, Thompson 2-3-8, DeLong 10-0-24, Conners 3-1-8, O’Leary 1-0-2, Hartwig 2-0-4, Nabor 1-2-5, Weis 6-5-18. Totals: 26-11-72.
Turner (46)—Karich 1-0-3, Combs 0-1-1, Burrows 2-1-5, Heldt 4-2-13, Hanson 1-1-3, Cain 5-1-14, Hoppe 0-3-3, Diehl 2-0-4. Totals: 15-9-46.
Janesville Parker 34 38—72
Beloit Turner 23 23—46
3-point goals— Parker 9 (DeLong 4, Conners, Nabor, Weis, Galvan, Thompson), Turner 7 (Heldt 3, Cain 3, Karich). Free throws missed—Parker 2, Turner 7.Total fouls—Parker 20, Turner 19.