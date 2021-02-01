A big second half carried Delavan-Darien’s boys basketball team to victory Saturday.
The visiting Comets scored 42 points after the break in a 72-46 nonconference win over Clinton.
Erik Cesarz had a game-high 25 points for Delavan-Darien (3-6), which led 30-25 at half.
Luke Freitag added 18 points for the Comets, while Peirce Bingham had 14 to lead Clinton (0-12).
DELAVAN-DARIEN 72, CLINTON 46
Delavan-Darien (72)—McCann 2-1-6; Freitag 8-0-18; Mortlock 1-3-6; Cerros 1-1-3; Morris 0-1-1; Jordan 2-0-4; Lumkes 2-3-7; Cesarz 9-7-25; Metcalf 1-0-2. Totals: 26-16-72
Clinton (46)—Pey. Bingham 3-0-9; Phillips 1-1-3; Peterson 4-3-11; Feggestad 0-2-2; Mueller 2-0-4; Villanven 1-0-2; Klein 0-1-1; Pei. Bingham 5-1-14. Totals: 16-8-46
Delavan-Darien 30 42—72
Clinton 25 21—46
3-point goals—Delavan-Darien 4 (Freitag 2, McCann, Mortlock), Delavan-Darien 6 (Pey. Bingham 3, Pei. Bingham 3). Free throws missed-Delavan-Darien 8, Clinton 9. Total fouls—Delavan-Darien 19, Clinton 17. Fouled out—Peterson.
Westosha 56, Elkhorn 54—Jack Rose scored 29 points to lead the Falcons to the Southern Lakes win.
Frontrunning Westosha improved to 12-1 in the Lakes, while Elkhorn slipped to 6-5.
Jordan Johnson had 19 points to lead the Elks, while Drew Davey chipped in 17.
WESTOSHA 56, ELKHORN 54Westosha (56)—Griffen 4-2-10; Garth 1-0-2; Sippy 0-1-1; Mulhollen 5-0-10; Rose 10-6-29; Anderson 2-0-4. Totals; 22-9-56
Elkhorn (54)—Johnson 8-0-19; Davey 6-4-17; Bartel 1-1-4; Christensen 0-1-1; Franz 5-0-13. Totals: 20-6-49
Westosha Central 29 27—56
Elkhorn 26 28—54
3-point goals—Westosha 3 (Rose 3), Elkhorn 8 (Johnson 3, Franz 3, Bartel, Davey). Free throws missed—Westosha 6, Elkhorn 5. Total fouls—Westosha 15, Elkhorn 14. Fouled out—Garth.
Girls basketball
Jefferson 46, Turner 39—The visiting Eagles pulled away in the second half for the nonconference win.
Jefferson (16-1) trailed by one at half but outscored Turner (10-6) 31-22 the second half.
Ainsley Howard had 14 points to lead the Eagles, while Presley Hasse and Olivia Tinder had 10 points each for the Trojans.
JEFFERSON 46, TURNER 36Jefferson (49)—Maddon 2-0-5; Messmann 2-4-8; Howard 3-6-14; Peterson 1-0-2; Dearborn 1-0-2; Abby Helmink 3-0-8; Johnson 2-3-7. Totals: 14-13-46
Turner (36)—Adams 1-6-8; Wilson 2-0-4; Fitzgerald 1-0-2; Hasse 4-0-10; Klossner 0-1-1; Tinder 2-6-10; Pa. Hasse 2-0-4. Totals: 12-13-39
Jefferson 15 31—46
Turner 17 22—39
3-point goals—Jefferson 5 (Helmink 2, Messmann 2, Maddon), Turner 2 (Pr. Hasse). Free throws missed—Jefferson 14, Turner 7. Total fouls—Jefferson 19, Turner 24. Fouled out—Wilson, Fitzgerald.
Brodhead 72, Big Foot 26—The visiting Cardinals raced out to a 27-point halftime lead and coasted to the win.
Abbie Dix had a game-high 24 points for Brodhead (10-3), while Onnikah Oliver added 15 on five 3-pointers.
Sariah Tracy had 10 points to lead Big Foot (1-14).
BRODHEAD 72, BIG FOOT 26Brodhead (72)—Yates 2-5-9; Bevars 1-0-2; Oliver 5-0-15; Kall 0-3-3; Kammerer 2-0-4; Moe 3-0-9; Dix 8-8-24; Urness 3-0-6. Totals: 24-8-72
Big Foot (26)—Luek 1-0-2; Harvey 1-2-4; Larson 2-1-6; Frederick 2-0-4; Tracy 4-0-10. Totals: 10-3-26
Brodhead 42 30—72
Walworth Big Foot 15 11—26
3-point goals—Brodhead 8 (Oliver 5, Moe 3), Big Foot 3 (Tracy 2, Larson). Free throws missed—Brodhead 12, Big Foot 4. Total fouls—Brodhead 12, Big Foot 20
McFarland 70, Evansville 35—The visiting Spartans coasted to the nonconference win behind 23 points from Katie Hildebrandt.
McFarland led 33-16 at halftime.
Maria Messling had 19 points to lead Evansville (5-11).
MCFARLAND 70, EVANSVILLE 35McFarland (70)—Freeman 1-1-4; Butler 1-2-4; Kirch 2-3-9; Lonibro 3-2-9; Dean 2-0-5; Hildebrandt 8-2-23; Goecks 2-0-4; Mallegni 5-0-12. Totals: 25-10-70
Evansville (35)—Tofte 2-0-4; Brandenburg 5-2-12; Messling 8-0-19. Totals: 15-2-35
McFarland 33 37—70
Evansville 16 19—35
3-point goals—McFarland 10 (Hildebrandt 3, Mallegni 2, Kirch 2, Freeman, Lonigro Dean), Evansville 3 (Mersling 3). Free throws missed—McFarland 8, Evansville 8. Total fouls—McFarland 10, Evansville 16
Greenfield 49, Elkhorn 41 (OT)—The Hustlin’ Hawks outscored the host Elks 13-5 in overtime in picking up the nonconference win.
Anastasia Grochowski had 16 points to lead Elkhorn (5-11).
GREENFIELD 49, ELKHORN 41 (OT)
Greenfield (49)—Lanograf 2-2-7; Veidens 2-9-13; Harpel 4-3-11; Neilon 5-2-13; Certain 1-0-3; Gruber 1-0-2. Totals: 15-16-49
Elkhorn (41)—Larson 0-1-1; Tuescher 3-0-6; Ivey 3-5-11; Harlan 0-2-2; Grochowski 7-2-16; Champeny 1-2-5. Totals: 14-12-41
Greenfield 13 23 13—49
Elkhorn 19 17 5—41
3-point goals—Greenfield 3 (Lanograf, Neilon, Certain), Elkhorn 1 (Champeny). Free throws missed—Greenfield 2, Elkhorn 3. Total fouls—Greenfield 15, Elkhorn 17