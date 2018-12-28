The second half was not kind to Elkhorn High’s boys basketball team Saturday night.
DeForest outscored the Elks by 12 in the second half in rallying for a 57-51 nonconference win.
The free-throw line proved to be the difference. DeForest outscored Elkhorn (7-2) 17-4 at the line.
Luke Umnus had 17 points to lead Elkhorn.
Austin Westra had a game-high 20 points for DeForest (7-2).
DEFOREST 57, ELKHORN 51
Elkhorn (51)—Lauderdale 1-0-2; Larson 3-0-8; L. Umnus 7-1-17; Davey 3-0-8; V. Umnus 2-2-6; Hergott 3-0-6; Brown 2-1-5. Totals: 21-4-51
DeForest (56)—Riggs 4-0-11; Weisbrod 0-4-4; Schroeder 2-4-8; Westra 6-7-20; Magli 0-2-2; Ludeman 1-0-2; Hartig 4-0-8; Bogan 1-0-2. Totals: 18-17-57
Elkhorn 30 21—51
DeForest 24 33—57
Three-point goals—Elkhorn 5 (L. Umnus 3, Larson 2), DeForest 4 (Riggs 3, Westra). Free throws missed—Elkhorn 5, DeForest 2. Total fouls—Elkhorn 17, DeForest 9. Fouled out—Brown
- Barneveld 71, Evansville 68—
- The visiting Eagles made 10 3-pointers en route to the nonconference win.
Sulley Geske and Davonte McAlister had 15 points each for Evansville (6-4).
Dayne Evans had a game-high 25 points for Barneveld (3-5).
BARNEVELD 71, EVANSVILLE 68
Barneveld (71)—Reed 3-7-13; Gordon 5-1-15; Thompson 4-0-9; Peterson 2-0-4; Sullivan 1-0-3; Evans 7-7-25; Sullivan 1-0-2. Totals: 23-15-71
Evansville (68)—Maag 2-2-6; McAlister 3-9-15; Heinzelman 3-0-8; Geske 6-1-15; France 2-0-6; Anderson 4-0-8; Hill 4-2-10. Totals: 24-14-68
Barneveld 32 39—71
Evansville 33 35—68
Three-point goals—Barneveld 10 (Gordon 4, Evans 4, Sullivan, Thompson), Evansville 6 (6 (Heinzelman 2, Geske 2, France 2). Free throws missed—Barneveld 3, Evansville 8. Total fouls—Barneveld 16, Evansville 17
- Edgerton 62, Delavan-Darien 40—
- The host Crimson Tide pulled away in the second half for the nonconference win.
Edgerton (4-3) led by three at half but outscored Delavan-Darien 40-21 in the second half.
Ethan Norland had 22 points to lead Edgerton, while Oliver Hetzel and Reese Crull had 12 points each for Delavan-Darien (0-8).
EDGERTON 62, DELAVAN-DARIEN 40
Delavan-Darien (40)—Greenwald 1-0-3; Hembrook 1-0-3; Freitag 1-1-4; Hetzel 5-0-12; Terpstra 1-2-4; Crull 5-1-12; Cesarz 0-2-2. Totals: 14-6-40
Edgerton (62)—Jenny 2-7-11; Hanson 3-0-8; Rusch 1-3-6; Fox 1-3-5; Norland 10-2-22; Spang 4-2-10. Totals: 21-17-62
Delavan-Darien 19 21—40
Edgerton 22 40—62
Three-point goals—Delavan-Darien 6 (Hetzel 2, Crull, Hembrook, Freitag, Greenwald), Edgerton 3 (Hanson 2, Rusch). Free throws missed—Delavan-Darien 8, Edgerton 9. Total fouls—Delavan-Darien 24, Edgerton 14. Fouled out—Morales, Greenwald.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse