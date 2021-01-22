DeForest's boys basketball team completed a sweep of the two city school's Friday night.
After getting past Janesville Parker on Tuesday, DeForest upended Janesville Craig 76-67 Friday in a nonconference game on Bob Suter Court.
The Norskies opened up a 12-point halftime lead and did not allow the Cougars to get closer than seven the second half.
"We played hard and cut it to seven late in the second half but couldn't quite get over the hump," Craig coach Ben McCormick said.
"DeForest hurt us on the offensive glass and got a lot of second-chance points. Give them credit. They're a good team and well-coached."
Angelo Rizzo led Craig (4-8) with 18 points. Luke DeGraaf added 13 for the Cougars, while Marshaun Harriel and Cole Bertagnoli chipped in 12 and 11, respectively.
Craig hosts Big Eight rival Verona in a nonconference game at 7:15 p.m. Saturday.
DEFOREST 76, CRAIG 67
DeForest (76)--Hawk 5-3-14; Grundahl 5-0-11; Weisbrod 3-6-12; Jansen 4-1-9; Fredrickson 3-1-7; Hausser 3-1-7; Magli 5-1-11; Hartig 2-0-5. Totals: 30-13-76
Craig (67)--Harriel 6-0-12; Jahnke 3-0-7; Bertagnoli 5-0-11; Brown 3-0-6; DeGraaf 5-1-13; Rizzo 8-0-18. Totals: 30-1-67
DeForest;42;34--76
Janesville Craig;30;37--67
Three-point goals--DeForest 3 (Hawk, Hartig, Grundahl), Craig 6 (DeGraaf 2, Rizzo 2, Jahnke, Bertagnoli). Free throws missed--DeForest 5, Craig 1. Total fouls--DeForest 7, Craig 18