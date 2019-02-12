ORFORDVILLE

Parkview High’s boys basketball team has posted some eye-popping scoring numbers this season, routinely outrunning and outgunning opponents on the way to lopsided victories.

The Vikings have shown lately they can grind out wins with their defense, too.

Parkview fended off a spirited effort from Johnson Creek on Tuesday, securing a 54-47 Trailways South Conference victory despite tying its season low for points scored.

The Vikings (12-5, 8-1 Trailways South) can pull into a first-place tie by beating league-leading Palmyra-Eagle on Thursday on the Panthers’ home court.

“We’re set up in really, really good position for the conference title, and this will help our seeding,” Parkview coach Mike Striegl said. “These next few games are big.”

Justin Balch had 16 points and Adrian Meza added 13 for the Vikings, who have won their last five league games.

For the second time this season, the Blue Jays (7-11, 4-5 Trailways South) didn’t make it easy on Parkview. Boosted by Cole Ducklow’s hot shooting Tuesday, Johnson Creek led 32-29 at halftime.

Ducklow, the Trailways South’s second-leading scorer (18.1 points per game), appeared to be on his way to a big night with 13 points and three 3-pointers on 5-of-7 shooting in the first half.

But good looks dried up. Ducklow didn’t score after halftime, missing all six of his field goal attempts. And the Blue Jays shot 26 percent from the field while managing just 15 points.

“We switched up to a 3-2 zone and I think we shut them down,” Balch said. “Their players stopped hitting those 3s.

“We got confidence and never stopped.”

Parkview finally seized control with an 8-0 run midway through the second half. Sophomore Connor Simonson opened the decisive stretch by sinking a 3-pointer from the left wing, giving the Vikings a 37-36 lead with 8:20 left. Parkview scored the next six points to pull away.

“We got a little different mix of kids in there and they started running the offense we wanted,” Striegl said.

The Vikings won despite a quiet night from second-leading scorer Aydon Campbell, who was limited to four points on 2-of-10 shooting. The 6-foot-4 center was averaging 14.9 points per game and had recently totaled 35 points and 17 rebounds in a loss to Marshall.

“They were doing a good job doubling down on him,” Striegl said. “He’s got very good footwork, but that double down just rushed him.”

That the Vikings were able to excel on both ends of the court without a big night from one of their top playmakers bodes well for potential conference-title and playoff runs.

“I think we’re in pretty good shape,” Striegl said.

PARKVIEW 54, JOHNSON CREEK 47

Johnson Creek (47)—Ducklow 5-0-13, Henningsen 2-0-4, Swanson 1-0-3, Richart 8-0-17, Johnson 2-0-4, Garza 2-2-6. Totals: 20-2-47.

Parkview (54)—Meza 4-3-13, Brown 1-0-2, Simonson 2-0-5, Campbell 2-0-4, Hoscheit 4-2-11, Balch 6-0-16, Tracy 1-0-2, Crane 0-1-1. Totals: 20-6-54.

Johnson Creek 32 15—47

Parkview 29 25—54

3-point goals—JC 5 (Ducklow 3, Swanson 1, Richart 1), Parkview 8 (Balch 4, Meza 2, Simonson 1, Hoscheit 1). Free throws missed—JC 2, Parkview 4. Total fouls—JC 17, Parkview 13.