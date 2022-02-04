Craig upsets Sun Prairie in Big Eight boys basketball Gazette staff Feb 4, 2022 Feb 4, 2022 Updated 45 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SUN PRAIRIEJanesville Craig's boys basketball team picked up one of its biggest wins of the season Friday night.Keagan Clark scored 18 points to lead the Cougars to a 72-69 upset of Sun Prairie in a Big Eight Conference thriller on the Cardinals' home court.Craig led throughout and held on to improve to 7-11 overall and 5-8 in the Big Eight."I have to give our guys a lot of credit," Craig coach Ben McCormick said. "They came in truly believing they could win this game and did just that."This is a tough place to play, and for us to come up here and never relinquish the lead says a lot about our effort tonight. We got contributions up and down our lineup."Clark, a junior, hit five key free throws in the second half and scored 13 of his 18 points. Da'Marcus DeValk added 16 for Craig and Luke DeGraaf chipped in 14.Craig hosts conference co-leader Middleton on Tuesday.CRAIG 72, SUN PRAIRIE 69Craig (72)--Clark 5-5-18; DeValk 6-3-16; Bertagnoli 1-2-5; McCormick 3-0-6; DeGraaf 6-0-14; Halverson 3-0-7; Hughes 3-0-6. Totals: 27-10-72Sun Prairie (69)--Ethan 3-0-9; Wills 1-0-2; Olson 10-0-23; Chestnut 4-0-8; Ostrenga 13-1-27. Totals: 31-1-69Halftime--Craig 36, Sun Prairie 30. Three-point goals--Craig 8 (Clark 3, DeGraaf 2,Bertagnoli, Halverson, DeValk), Sun Prairie 6 (Olson 3, Ethan 3). Free throws missed--Craig 5, Sun Prairie 3. Total fouls--Craig 14, Sun Prairie 18Never relinaquished the lead up 12 and let them back in; ostrenga killed us 19 the first half;Kegan give out guys credit truly believe that we were going to win; shoot the ball shot it ok; first half;middleton tuesday home; Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Craig Boys Basketball Ben Mccormick Keagan Clark Social_feed Recommended for you Trending Now Janesville metal band cracks Billboard's Top 40 Man arrested for seventh OWI after hit-and-run crash in tavern parking lot Armory in downtown Janesville sold to Burlington wedding venue operators After city's third homicide in four days, Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles decries 'no-snitching' culture Expect more police at Janesville schools sporting events after Beloit shooting Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form