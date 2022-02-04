01STOCK_BASKETBALL
SUN PRAIRIE

Janesville Craig's boys basketball team picked up one of its biggest wins of the season Friday night.

Keagan Clark scored 18 points to lead the Cougars to a 72-69 upset of Sun Prairie in a Big Eight Conference thriller on the Cardinals' home court.

Craig led throughout and held on to improve to 7-11 overall and 5-8 in the Big Eight.

"I have to give our guys a lot of credit," Craig coach Ben McCormick said. "They came in truly believing they could win this game and did just that.

"This is a tough place to play, and for us to come up here and never relinquish the lead says a lot about our effort tonight. We got contributions up and down our lineup."

Clark, a junior, hit five key free throws in the second half and scored 13 of his 18 points. Da'Marcus DeValk added 16 for Craig and Luke DeGraaf chipped in 14.

Craig hosts conference co-leader Middleton on Tuesday.

CRAIG 72, SUN PRAIRIE 69

Craig (72)--Clark 5-5-18; DeValk 6-3-16; Bertagnoli 1-2-5; McCormick 3-0-6; DeGraaf 6-0-14; Halverson 3-0-7; Hughes 3-0-6. Totals: 27-10-72

Sun Prairie (69)--Ethan 3-0-9; Wills 1-0-2; Olson 10-0-23; Chestnut 4-0-8; Ostrenga 13-1-27. Totals: 31-1-69

Halftime--Craig 36, Sun Prairie 30. Three-point goals--Craig 8 (Clark 3, DeGraaf 2,Bertagnoli,  Halverson, DeValk), Sun Prairie 6 (Olson 3, Ethan 3). Free throws missed--Craig 5, Sun Prairie 3. Total fouls--Craig 14, Sun Prairie 18

