BELOIT
The Beloit Turner basketball team is in desperate need of some momentum heading into the WIAA Division 3 playoffs.
Turner came up short Wednesday night against Division 1 Janesville Craig, losing 75-59 to drop to 4-13 on the season.
The Trojans, coming off an impressive victory against Whitewater Tuesday night, couldn’t get enough defensive stops in the second half against Craig to sustain any type of run, getting no closer than 10 points in the game’s final 12 minutes.
“They had a couple guys go off and score it really well,” Turner coach Ken Watkins said. “Our room for error is not big, especially when we are playing a team that is bigger, faster and stronger than we are. We can’t afford to be giving them a lot of shots at the rim, putting them at the free throw line and turning the ball over after we make a little run. We have to play a really sound, disciplined game to give us a chance to win, and we didn’t do that tonight.”
David Heldt ended a competitive first half with a coast-to-coast layup to cut the Craig lead to 39-34 at the break. Danny Burrows carried a good share of the offensive load for Turner in the first half, leading the Trojans with 14 points. Burrows was then held scoreless in the second half.
Junior Donavhan Cain finished with 17 points to lead the Trojans, while David Heldt added 11.
The Trojans have three games left to get that critical momentum before the postseason begins.
“This past week was the first time since the first week of the season that we’ve been able to practice three times,” Watkins said. “Normally, we’re in the mid-50’s for practices by now, and I think we’re at 31. For a team that came into the season with limited varsity experience, that’s hard to deal with. But we’ve got three games left to build some confidence before the playoffs start, and that’s definitely something we can accomplish.”
Craig coach Ben McCormick was pleased with his team’s effort.
“The pace was up-and-down quite a bit,” McCormick said. “We’ve been struggling here lately, but our guys still believe and they still give great effort. We eliminated a lot of turnovers tonight, and that was a big factor for us.”
Craig (6-12) was led by Da’Marcus DeValk’s 22 points, while Angelo Rizzo added 18.
Turner will play at Jefferson Friday.
JANESVILLE CRAIG 75, TURNER 59
Craig 39 36—75
Turner 34 25—59
CRAIG: DeValk 6 7-11 22, Harriel 4 3-9 11, Bertagnoli 2 2-3 6, Brown 4 1-1 9, DeGraf 1 3-3 6, Halverson 1 0-0 3, Rizzo 7 2-6 18. Totals: 25 18-33 75.
TURNER: Karich 3 0-0 8, Combs 2 0-0 4, Burrows 5 0-0 14, Heldt 5 1-1 11, Jacobs 1 0-1 2, Lauterbach 0 2-2 2, Giddley 0 2-2 2, Cain 7 1-1 17, Dillard 1 0-0 3. Totals: 24 6-7 63.
3-pointers: Craig 7: (DeValk 3, DeGraf, Halverson, Rizzo 2). Turner 9 (Burrows 4, Cain 2, Dillard, Karich 2).