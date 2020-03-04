Caleb Scoville and Angelo Rizzo had little trouble filling up scorebooks this season.
The Janesville Craig duo finished second and third, respectively, in the Big Eight Conference in scoring.
For their efforts, Scoville and Rizzo were named all-Big Eight first team.
They are joined on the first team by player of the year Isaiah Stewart of Madison La Follette and defensive player of the year Keonte Jones of Madison East, along with Colin Schaefer of Sun Prairie, Dayne Armwald of Madison West and La Follette's Derek Gray and Ben Probst.
Scoville, a 6-foot-3 senior, averaged 19.8 points and scored in double figures in 21 of 22 games. He scored 21 points or more in 12 games.
"The biggest thing with Caleb this season was the confidence he had in his game compared to his junior year," Craig coach Ben McCormick said. "He had the ability to really assert himself on both ends of the court.
"And as a senior, the younger guys really looked up to him, and he really fed off of that."
Rizzo, a 6-2 junior, averaged 19.5 points and finished the season strong. He scored 21 points or more in six of the last nine games in the regular season and finished with a 19.8 per-game average. He scored in double figures in all 22 games and had 29 points twice.
"Angelo's a gym rat and super competitive," McCormick said. "He hates to lose and has a motor that never stops.
"He's a tough matchup for a lot of teams because of his ability to hurt you from inside and outside."
Janesville Parker junior Robert DeLong was named second team after averaging 12.6 points.
Parker senior Brady Biba and junior Brenden Weis were honorable mention, along with Craig sophomore Marshaun Harriel.
All-Big Eight
FIRST TEAM
Isaiah Stewart, sr., La Follette; Keonte Jones, sr., East; Colin Schaefer, sr., Sun Prairie; Dayne Armwald, sr., West; Caleb Scoville, sr., Craig; Derek Gray, sr., La Follette; Ben Probst, sr., La Follette; Angelo Rizzo, jr., Craig
SECOND TEAM
Delaware Hale, sr., Sun Prairie; Yacouba Traore Jr., sr., Memorial; Kyle Yu, jr., Memorial; Jevan Boyton, jr., East; Cole Deptula, sr., Middleton; Jaden Bell, sr., Beloit; Robert DeLong, jr., Parker; Parker Van Buren, sr., Middleton
Player of the year--Isaiah Stewart, La Follette
Coach of the year--Curtrel Robinson, La Follette
Defensive player of the year--Keonte Jones, East
AREA HONORABLE MENTIONS
Craig--Marshaun Harriel, soph.; Parker--Brenden Weis, jr.; Brady Biba, sr.
FINAL STANDINGS
Madison La Follette, 17-1; Madison East, 16-2; Madison Memorial, 13-5; Sun Prairie, 13-5; Janesville Craig, 7-11; Middleton, 7-11; Madison West, 7-11; Beloit Memorial, 4-14; Verona, 4-14; Janesville Parker, 2-16