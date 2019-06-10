Emily Pierson spent much of the last week reminiscing.

She walked across the stage at Monterey Stadium on Friday night as a Janesville Craig High graduate.

And with one last high school basketball game on tap this week, the four-year Cougars varsity player had time to look back on her career.

“I’ve been thinking a lot about it with this game coming up, looking at pictures from the season and seeing some of the girls for the last time in the hallways,” Pierson said. “I really enjoyed it and have no regrets.”

Pierson will play in the Division 1 Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-Star game at 4 p.m. Friday in Wisconsin Dells.

Lake Geneva Badger’s Jada Moss is also on the D1 South roster, and Badger coach David Jooss is an assistant coach for the team.

The event features five girls games Friday and five boys games Saturday, with proceeds from the event going to Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer (MACC Fund).

“I get to play one last high school game and to play with some of the players I played against,” said Pierson, who will also be joined by Sun Prairie’s Grace Hilber.

“I’m going to enjoy the experience.”

Pierson said Sunday she had raised more than $2,600 for the MACC Fund.

Her all-star experience will put a cap on a successful Cougars career that saw her making an impact as the team’s sixth player as a freshman, when Craig reach a Division 1 sectional final game. Her Craig career came to an end in a regional final this past February, but not before she scored 108 points over her final five games.

Pierson earned second-team all-Big Eight Conference honors as a senior.

“From beginning of freshman year, just making it on varsity, that was one of my main goals,” Pierson said. “And then each year I think I accomplished goals I set for myself.

“Senior year, I set a goal of playing in college, so I achieved that.”

Pierson will attend Carroll University in Waukesha, where she plans to study nursing and play basketball.

“I definitely wanted to keep active, so when the Carroll coach contacted me, I was happy,” Pierson said. “They came and watched during the tournament. That experience, talking to them, made me want to play at Carroll.”

First things first, Pierson has one more game to close out her high school experience.

Buescher, Umnus brothers also playing

Milton graduate Chloe Buescher, a WIAA Scholar Athlete, will play on the D2 South girls team Friday. Buescher was a first-team all-Badger South Conference pick as a senior.

Elkhorn twin brothers Vince and Luke Umnus, who helped lead the Elks to the Division 2 state tournament, will play in the D2 boys game Saturday.