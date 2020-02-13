Janesville Craig's boys basketball team kept things interesting against the No. 1-ranked team in the state Thursday night.
The Cougars rallied to within six points in the final minutes before host Madison La Follette pulled away to a 79-68 Big Eight Conference victory.
The Lancers are 17-0 overall and 14-0 atop the league standings. Craig fell to 9-9 and 6-8, in fifth place.
"Our kids played hard ... to cut the lead to six with just over 4 minutes to play," Craig coach Ben McCormick said. "They battled to the end."
Craig trailed 37-25 at halftime and gave up a 7-0 run out of the break before they began digging out of the hole.
Derek Gray scored a game-high 24 points to lead the Lancers, who had four players in double figures.
Senior Caleb Scoville led the Cougars with 21, while junior Angelo Rizzo had 13 of his 19 in the second half and Marshaun Harriel added a dozen.
Craig plays at second-place Madison East on Saturday night.
LA FOLLETTE 79, CRAIG 68
Craig (68)--Harriel 3-5-12, Scoville 6-9-21, Rizzo 8-2-19, Clark 0-2-2, Brown 2-2-7, Hughes 1-0-3, Devalk 2-0-4. Totals: 22-20-68.
La Follette (79)--De. Gray 10-2-24, Da. Gray 3-1-7, Stewart 3-3-13, Probst 5-3-17, Gibbs 0-1-1, Prather 3-7-13, Riak 1-2-4. Totals: 25-19-79.
Janesville Craig;25;43--68
Madison La Follette;37;42--79
3-point goals--JC 4 (Harriel, Rizzo, Brown, Hughes), ML 8 (Probst 4, De. Gray 2, Stewart 2). Free throws missed--JC 5, ML 13. Total fouls--JC 23, ML 17. Fouled out--Clark.