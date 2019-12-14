Janesville Craig lost all but one-point of a 17-point first-half lead, but Angelo Rizzo hit four critical free throws in the final minute to give the Cougars a 67-63 victory at Verona on Saturday night.

The win keeps the Cougars undefeated at 4-0, including a 3-0 mark in Big Eight play. Verona is 1-2 in the league.

The Cougars seemed in control after a 13-0 run in the first half put them ahead 24-12 with about five minutes to go in the first half. The Cougars increased that to 34-17 with 1½ minutes left in the half, before they settled for a 37-22 halftime lead.

Rizzo had 11 of those points, and continued his scoring surge in the second half. The Cougars could not pull away, although they still led by 11, 57-46, with 6:45 left.

Verona then took advantage of some sloppy ball handling and poor free-throw shooting by the Cougars to get within four points at 61-57 with just under four minutes to go in regulation.

A basket by Verona’s Jonah Anderson got the Wildcats within a point at 62-61 with less than a minute to go.

Rizzo then hit two free throws, but Verona’s Haakon Anderson made a basket to cut the Craig advantage to just a point again at 64-63.

Craig’s Marshaun Harriel hit one of two free throws, and then Verona turned the ball over as Rizzo came up with a loose ball and called a timeout with 9.9 seconds left.

The Wildcats fouled Rizzo with 4.4 seconds on the clock, and the junior finished off his 27-point night by making two free throws.

Caleb Scoville added 19 points in the victory.

CRAIG 67, VERONA 63

Craig 37 30—67

Verona 22 41—63