JANESVILLE

Janesville Craig’s boys basketball team continues to impress.

The Cougars picked up win No. 5 on the young season Friday night with a 74-70 nonconference victory over Milwaukee Hamilton on Bob Suter Court.

Craig (5-1) won despite blowing an 18-point second-half lead and committing 22 turnovers.

Senior Caleb Scoville and junior Angelo Rizzo combined for 41 points for Craig, while two other players also hit double figures.

Craig coach Ben McCormick was happy with the win but knows his team must shore things up in a few areas—specifically handling the ball.

“We’re still learning some things, but I’d much rather learn while winning games and not losing them,” McCormick said. “We continue to turn the ball over way too much, but when you’re winning it makes a lot of problems go away.

“And we know we’re going to see more teams like this (Hamilton) that are going to pressure and trap and try to get you to play at a pace that you’re not accustomed to.”

Thanks to a technical foul on Hamilton for dunking during warmups, Craig started the game with a 1-0 lead and never trailed.

The Cougars stretched the advantage to 14-1, but the Wildcats stormed back and got the lead down to one at 22-21 with 7:06 left in the half.

Craig used a 12-0 run to push the lead back to double digits and eventually led 39-28 at half.

Rizzo had 10 points in the first half, while Scoville added nine.

Defensive specialist Luke Brown had eight points for Craig in the first half and finished with a career-high 11.

The Cougars pushed the lead to 51-33 with 14:13 left, but the Wildcats again roared back thanks to a 15-0 run.

Hamilton (3-2) got within one at 61-60 with 4:18 left and had a chance to take its first lead of the game with two minutes left, but J’Len Johnson missed a deep 3-pointer.

Connor Clark and Rizzo both made two free throws in the last 21 seconds to secure the win.

“I thought our guys played hard and did a great job of spreading the floor and taking care of the ball the last couple minutes when we really needed it,” McCormick said. “Hamilton’s very athletic and is going to cause a lot of teams trouble.

“Our guys hung in there and overcame some adversity to get the win.”

Craig wraps up the 2019 portion of its schedule tonight with a nonconference game at Oconomowoc.

CRAIG 74, HAMILTON 70

Hamilton (70)—Ousley 5-3-13; Johnson 6-0-15; Huff 5-6-16; Pettis 0-1-1; Gillie 2-0-4; Hodges 1-1-4; Birch 2-0-4; Forester 6-1-13. Totals: 27-12-70

Craig (74)—Harriel 6-3-15; Scoville 9-3-21; Rizzo 7-6-20; Clark 1-4-7; Brown 5-0-11. Totals: 28-16-74

Milwaukee Hamilton 28 42—70

Janesville Craig 39 35—74

3-point goals—Hamilton 4 (Johnson 3, Hodges), Craig 2 (Clark, Brown). Free throws missed—Hamilton 6, Craig 11. Total fouls—Hamilton 23, Craig 18. Fouled out—Birch