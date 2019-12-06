JANESVILLE

The longstanding rivalry between Janesville Craig and Beloit Memorial has seen plenty of closely contested boys basketball games through the years.

So it was no surprise Friday that, despite both teams building 11-point leads at different stages of their game, it all came down to the final minute and the free throw line.

The Cougars made enough plays—and free throws—down the stretch to gut out a 68-63 victory in the Big Eight Conference opener for both teams.

“I think we just had a burning desire to go 2-0,” said Craig senior guard Caleb Scoville, who went 9-for-12 from the floor on the way to a game-high 24 points. “They think that we’re their rivals, so we really wanted to get this one.

“And the clutch free throws by Connor (Clark) were huge.”

The Cougars went 10 of 12 from the free-throw line in the final 2:06—including Clark going 5 of 6—to hang on in what was a back-and-forth affair.

The Purple Knights were just 2 of 4 from the line in the final minute and could not connect from beyond the arc late in losing their season opener.

“I think the difference was that they had one game in already and we didn’t,” Beloit coach Dondre Bell said. “They were just a tad bit sharper.”

Bell could not have asked his team to get off to a better start.

The Purple Knights held the Cougars without a point in the first five minutes in building an 11-0 lead.

The early double-digit deficit, however, only seemed to entice Craig to play harder. It quickly clawed back within three midway through the half and forged a 27-27 tie at the break.

“We talked about coming out strong and handling their pressure, and sometimes you can say it but then it’s 11-0,” Craig coach Ben McCormick said. “But to have it tied by half, that was a pretty good comeback and statement.

“We know in this game, whether we’re better or they’re better, it’s always going to be close.”

In the second half, it was the Cougars that stormed ahead by 11 thanks to an 18-7 run out of the break. Sophomore point guard Marshaun Harriel sparked the attack with two quick buckets at the rim and then finished that run with a behind-the-back move and layup that made it 45-34 five minutes into the half.

The Purple Knights didn’t back down, either, though.

They were back within five by the 10-minute mark and then regained the lead five different times in the final 6 minutes, 7 seconds.

Craig finally went back ahead for good on two Angelo Rizzo free throws with 1:19 remaining. Clark, who scored 13 points, made a pair of freebies on the next possession to make it 64-61, and Beloit never got closer than two again.

“It was a good way to start in conference,” McCormick said. “We only had 12 turnovers, and that’s a number you can live with. And Marshaun only had one, so that’s huge. He’s made huge strides, and we need him on the court.”

Beloit had four players in double figures, led by Kobe Chandler’s 14 on four 3-pointers. Shaking off the rust, the Knights suffered from 21 turnovers.

“I’m really pleased with how we played,” Bell said. “Obviously we’ve got some things we need to tighten up. But we played 15 guys tonight, and that’s great for us. The more time we can get guys in heated battles, we’ll be better by the end of the season.”

Craig plays at crosstown rival Janesville Parker on Thursday. Beloit hosts Milwaukee Pulaski in a nonconference game Tuesday.

CRAIG 68, BELOIT 63

Beloit (63)—J. Bell 4-2-11, Garrett 1-0-2, Chandler 4-2-14, Boyd 5-1-11, Ganiyu 3-6-12, Hanna 2-1-5, King 2-0-4, Smith 1-0-2, White 1-0-2. Totals: 23-12-63.

Craig (68)—Harriel 3-2-8, Scoville 9-6-24, Rizzo 4-3-12, Clark 3-5-13, Hughes 3-2-9, Burks 1-0-2. Totals: 23-18-68.

Beloit Memorial 27 36—63

Janesville Craig 27 41—68

3-point goals—Beloit 5 (Chandler 4, Bell), Craig 4 (Clark 2, Rizzo, Hughes). Free throws missed—Beloit 10, Craig 7. Total fouls—Beloit 23, Craig 21. Fouled out—J. Bell, Hughes.