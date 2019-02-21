01STOCK_CRAIG_COUGAR

Nick Caropreso and the Madison Memorial boys basketball team refused to be stopped by visiting Janesville Craig on Thursday night.

Caropreso scored 18 points to lead all players and had a trio of 3-pointers to lead the Spartans past the Cougarsm 70-63, in a Big Eight Conference game.

The Memorial senior had 11 of his points in the first half to help build the Spartans’ lead to 10 points at halftime.

Craig battled back with 40 points in the second half, but Caropreso and the Spartans sealed the win with late shots and free throws. Memorial senior Cade Ellingson added 16 points, including eight free throws.

The Cougars had five players score in double digits and were led by 14-point performances from seniors Seve Bertagnoli and Aaron Leverson.

With the loss, Craig drops to 10-12 on the season and 7-11 in conference play.

The Cougars travel to Middleton in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal game Friday.

MEMORIAL 70, CRAIG 63

Craig (63)—Huml 4-0-11; Bertagnoli 6-0-14; Fieiras 1-0-2; Leverson 6-2-14; Smith 1-0-2; Lynch 4-2-10; Ronde 4-0-10. Totals: 26-4-63.

Memorial (70)—Bates 0-2-2; Lewis 2-0-4; Brown 3-0-6; Ellingson 3-8-16; Traore 5-0-11; Caropreso 7-1-18; Schaefer 2-0-4; Yu 3-0-7; Collins 1-0-2. Totals: 26-11-70.

Janesville Craig;23;40—63

Madison Memorial;33;37—70

3-point goals—Craig 7 (Huml 3, Bertagnoli 2, Ronde 2), Memorial 7 (Caropreso 3, Ellingson 2, Traore 1, Yu 1). Free throws missed—Craig 2, Memorial 4. Total fouls—Craig 15, Memorial 8.

