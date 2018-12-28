Jack Huml carried Janesville Craig's boys basketball team to victory Saturday.
The senior sharpshooter hit seven 3-pointers and finished with 23 points to lead Craig to a 65-60 nonconference win over Milwaukee Hamilton.
Craig (6-4) trailed by 12 early but rallied to take a 32-28 halftime lead.
"I was happy with the effort today," Craig coach Ben McCormick said. "We had nine turnovers the first half, but did a much better job of taking care of the ball the second half.
"We rebounded very well and hit some big 3s in the second half to keep up ahead."
Huml had four 3s in the second half and 14 of his game-high 23 over the final 18 minutes.
Jake Fieiras added 10 points for Craig, which hosts Madison West in Big Eight action Friday night.
CRAIG 65, HAMILTON 60
Craig (65)--Huml 8-0-23; Scoville 3-1-7; Bertagnoli 3-0-6; Rizzo 1-0-3; Fieiras 2-6-10; Leverson 2-0-4; Lynch 4-0-8; Ronde 2-0-4. Totals: 25-7-65
Hamilton (60)--Barry 6-1-16; Burrage 4-1-10; Ousley 2-2-6; T. Oliver 4-3-13; Johnson 2-2-8; Northern 1-0-3; Forester 1-0-2; C. Oliver 1-0-2. Totals: 21-9-60
Janesville Craig;32;33--65
Milwaukee Hamilton;28;32--60
3-point goals--Craig 8 (Huml 7, Rizzo), Hamilton 9 (Barry 3, T. Oliver 2, Johnson 2, Northern, Burrage). Free throws missed--Craig 5, Hamilton 7. Total fouls--Craig 15, Hamilton 17
