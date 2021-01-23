JANESVILLE
Things continue to trend upward for Janesville Craig's boys basketball team.
The Cougars won for the third time in the last four games thanks to a 69-64 nonconference victory over Verona on Bob Suter Court on Saturday.
Craig got 23 points from Angelo Rizzo and made 10 free throws the last 1:13 to improve to 5-8 on the season.
"We're starting to learn how to finish and play with the lead," Craig coach Ben McCormick said. "We still have things to work on obviously, but we're trending in the right direction.
"The guys were excited about getting the chance to play a Big Eight team for only the second time this season. We started strong and finished strong, and that's what you want to see."
Craig led 18-5 with 8:11 left in the half on Rizzo's offensive rebound and putback, but Verona (2-2) chipped away and eventually trailed 30-27 at half.
The Cougars stretched the lead to nine with 11:28 to play, but again the Wildcats battled back. Craig's lead was one at 63-62 with :29 left, but Marshaun Harriel made two free throws with :24 to play to make it 65-62. Harriel and Rizzo both made two free throws the final four seconds to clinch the win.
Harriel finished with 13 points, while teammate Cole Bertagnoli chipped in 12.
Craig plays at Monroe on Monday.
"Our execution seems to be getting better each game," McCormick said. "Tonight, we were able to stretch their zone and open some gaps in it. Rizz did a nice job of getting to the middle and either finding a cutter (to the basket) or hitting some shots."
CRAIG 69, VERONA 64
Verona (64)--McCorkle 2-0-4; Kisting 2-3-8; Anderson 2-3-7; Roddick 2-0-5; Farrell 7-6-25; Sherry 2-5-9; Poller 2-0-4; Rae 1-0-2. Totals: 20-17-64
Craig (69)--DeValk 3-0-7; Harriel 4-5-13; Jahnke 1-0-3; Bertagnoli 5-2-12; Brown 1-0-2; DeGraaf 2-0-6; Halverson 1-0-3; Rizzo 7-8-23. Totals: 24-15-69
Verona;27;37--64
Janesville Craig;30;39--69
3-point goals--Verona 7 (Farrell 5, Kisting, Roddick), Craig 6 (DeGraaf 2, DeValk, Jahnke, Rizzo, Halverson). Free throws missed--Verona 10, Craig 5. Total fouls--Verona 22, Craig 23. Fouled out--Sherry