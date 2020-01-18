Janesville Craig High fell behind by 15 points early in the game and ultimately lost at Madison Memorial 72-59 on Saturday night in Big Eight Conference boys basketball action.
The Spartans scored 12 of the first 14 points of the game and opened a 15-point margin in the early stages.
The Cougars played even with Memorial after that.
Craig still trailed by 13 points at halftime, 37-24, but controlled play in the second half.
The Cougars got to within 41-35, before the Spartans regained a 10-point led 45-35 with 10:35 left in the game.
Caleb Scoville led the second-half surge. His three-point play-—and 11th point of the half—got the Cougars to within 45-42 with 9:21 left.
Angelo Rizzo’s layup cut the margin again to three points at 47-44, but that was as close as the Cougars got.
Da’marcus DeValk’s 3-pointer got the Cougars to 54-50 with 4:50 left, but the Spartans took command for good with six straight points.
"Our kids battled to the end," Craig coach Ben McCormick said in an e-mail. "Madison Memorial is very good. They defend really well and are excellent perimeter shooters."
Scoville finished with 16 points before he fouled out in the final minute.
Rizzo finished with 12 points, and DeValk came off the bench to score 11, including three 3-pointers.
Kole Kerkhoff led Memorial with 17 points.
The Cougars are 4-5 in the Big Eight and 6-6 overall.
Memorial is 4-3 and 8-3.