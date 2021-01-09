Janesville Craig's boys basketball team rode a roller coaster Saturday night.
The Cougars built a 10-point lead about 10 minutes into the game. They trailed by seven at halftime and by nine early in the second half. And they won by 12 points.
Craig posted back-to-back victories for the first time this season by beating visiting Elkhorn in 80-68 in a nonconference game.
The teams combined to make a whopping 25 3-pointers.
Craig had 13 of them, including five in a row during a stretch of the second half. They were down nine points when that spurt began and led by six by the time it was over.
Senior guard Angelo Rizzo made five 3s on the way to tying the game high with 24 points.
The Cougars (4-7) had five players in double figures. Cole Bertagnoli scored 12 points, while Marshaun Harriel and Andrew Jahnke each had 11 and Hayden Halverson had 10.
Jordan Johnson scored 24 to pace the Elks (2-6), while Austin Bestul scored 21.
Craig will look to make it a three-game winning streak Monday at Beloit Turner.
JANESVILLE CRAIG 80, ELKHORN 68
Elkhorn (68)—Johnson 7 6-9 24; Davey 5 0-2 11; Bestul 7 0-0 21; Hall 0 0-2 0; Ettem 2 2-5 6; Christensen 1 0-0 2; Franz 1 0-0 2; Storlie 1 0-0 2; Reed 0 0-1 0. Totals 24 8-19 68.
Craig (80)—Devalk 0 3-4 3; Harriel 5 1-2 11; Jahnke 4 0-0 11; Bertagnoli 5 1-2 12; Brown 2 0-0 4; DeGraaf 1 2-2 5; Halverson 3 1-2 10; Rizzo 9 1-2 24; Currie 0 0-2 0. Totals 29 9-16 80.
Elkhorn;41;27—68
Janesville Craig;34;46—80
3-point goals: E 12 (Johnson 4, Bestul 7, Davey); JC 13 (Rizzo 5, Jahnke 3, Halverson 3, Bertignoli, DeGraaf). Total fouls: E 16; JC 15.