Janesville Craig’s boys basketball team needed nearly a game and a half Tuesday night, but it gutted out a nonconference road win.
Behind 24 points from senior Caleb Scoville and 21 from junior Angelo Rizzo, the Cougars persevered for a 78-73 victory in three overtimes at Mount Horeb.
The Cougars got back to .500 at 8-8 overall.
“There were so many times we could’ve faltered,” Craig coach Ben McCormick said. “Give our guys credit for gutting it out.”
The Cougars were up three points in the final seconds of regulation when they decided to foul. Mount Horeb made the first free throw then missed the second intentionally, got the rebound and hit a fadeaway to send the game to overtime.
Mount Horeb had a chance to win at the end of the second overtime but could not convert.
Craig pulled ahead early in the third and held on from there.
“There were so many momentum swings,” McCormick said. “And we have a pretty short bench, so nice job by our guys there. Hayden Halverson did really well, with 12 points off the bench.”
Marshaun Harriel added 11 points, and Rizzo had 19 of his points after halftime for Craig, which hosts Sun Prairie on Friday night.
CRAIG 78, MOUNT HOREB 73 (3OT)
Craig (78)—Harriel 4-3-11, Scoville 8-8-24, Rizzo 6-6-21, Clark 1-3-5, Halverson 5-0-12, Hughes 1-0-3, DeValk 1-0-2. Totals: 26-20-78.
Mount Horeb (73)—Gilkes 0-1-1, Post 6-2-16, Hannah 9-2-21, Smith 1-0-2, Woller 1-2-5, Lange 1-0-2, Ziegler 10-1-27. Totals: 28-8-73.
Janesville Craig 23 33 5 4 13—78
Mount Horeb 25 31 5 4 8—73
3-point goals—Craig 6 (Rizzo 3, Halverson 3), MH 9 (Ziegler 6, Post 2, Hannah). Free throws missed—Craig 13, MH 6. Total fouls—Craig 19, MH 26. Fouled out—Hannah.