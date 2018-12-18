The early portion of Janesville Craig’s boys basketball season has been a bit of a roller coaster.
The Cougars won four straight games to start the year, but after suffering another road loss Tuesday, they’ve now lost three straight.
Middleton built an eight-point lead by halftime and beat Craig 67-54 in a Big Eight Conference game.
The Cardinals are now 5-3 overall and 4-3 in league play, while the Cougars are 4-3 and 3-3.
Senior Chandon Thomas scored 15 points, and Casey Hellenbrand added 13 for Middleton, which went 25 of 37 from the free-throw line in the victory.
Aaron Leverson led the Cougars with 18, while Jack Huml had four 3-pointers on the way to 14 points.
Craig hosts Oconomowoc in a nonconference game Friday night.
MIDDLETON 67, CRAIG 54
Craig (54)—Huml 5-0-14, Scoville 2-3-7, Bertagnoli 1-0-2, Rizzo 3-0-6, Fieiras 1-2-4, Leverson 6-5-18, Lynch 1-1-3. Totals: 19-11-54.
Middleton (67)—Deptula 0-4-4, Thomas 5-3-15, Hellenbrand 3-6-13, Wirkus 0-1-1, Close 3-1-9, Scher 2-0-4, Boyle 1-5-8, Klubertanz 2-5-9, Van Buren 2-0-4. Totals: 18-25-67.
Janesville Craig 23 31—54
Middleton 31 36—67
3-point goals—Craig 5 (Huml 4, Leverson), Middleton 6 (Thomas 2, Close 2, Hellenbrand, Boyle). Free throws missed—Craig 9, Middleton 12. Total fouls—Craig 26, Middleton 18. Fouled out—Huml.
