WAUNAKEE
Janesville Craig’s boys basketball team got a much-needed victory Wednesday night.
The Cougars snapped a five-game losing streak with an 82-75 win over Muskego in the consolation game of the Ab Nicholas Holiday Tournament.
Craig (4-6) got a combined 31 points from seniors Hayden Halverson and De’marcus DeValk.
“It was a good win against a physical Muskego team,” Craig coach Ben McCormick said.
“All our seniors played well tonight. Luke DeGraaf really stepped up and competed tonight. Very proud once again of our effort.”
Craig hung on by making 10 free throws in the second half, but the Cougars missed 14 for the game.
The Cougars return to Big Eight action next Friday when they play host to Madison La Follette.
CRAIG 82, MUSKEGO 75Craig (82)—Clark 1-2-5; DeValk 6-3-15; Bertagnoli 3-5-11; McCormick 1-0-3; Collins 0-1-1; Shucha 3-0-6; DeGraaf 5-2-12; Arrowood 1-0-3; Halverson 6-1-16; Becker 1-0-2; Tyler 2-1-5. Totals: 29-15-82.
Muskego (75)—Schwabe 11-2-26; Geiger 6-0-17; D. Krause 5-1-14; Lawenn 3-0-9; Wensink 2-0-4; A. Krause 3-0-8; Westphal 1-0-3. Totals: 31-2-75.
Halftime—Craig 39, Muskego 33. 3-point goals—Craig 9 (Halverson 3, DeValk 3, McCormick, Arrowood, Clark), Muskego 16 (Geiger 5, D. Krause 3, Lawenn 3, Schwabe 2, A. Krause 2, Westphal). Free throws missed—Craig 14, Muskego 3. Total fouls—Craig 13, Muskego 25.
