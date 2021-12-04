Janesville Craig's boys basketball team was dialed in from long distance Saturday night.
The Cougars hit 14 3-pointers en route to a 79-73 win over Verona in the first Big Eight Conference game played in Verona's new fieldhouse.
Craig trailed by double digits in the first half but rallied from beyond the arc. The Cougars eventually tied the game at half on Carson McCormick's 3/4-court heave at the halftime buzzer.
In the second half, Craig (2-1, 2-0) built up an 11-point advantage and kept Verona (3-1, 1-1) at bay by making 21 free throws for the game.
"This team grew up a little bit tonight and in a good way," Craig coach Ben McCormick said. "We made some strides defensively, even though we gave up 73 points, and didn't let their early pressure get the best of us.
"We had a number of guys step up and make big contributions in limited minutes, including Hayden Halverson. He hit some big shots when we needed them."
McCormick, a sophomore, led the Cougars with 19 points. The senior Halverson added 16 and junior Keegan Clark 15.
"We're still trying to figure out the right mixes and combinations, but tonight, I thought everybody that got into the game contributed to the win," coach McCormick said. "We had great balance again offensively.
"It's always nice to survive and get a Big Eight win, especially on the road."