Janesville Craig’s boys basketball team rode a roller coaster and came up on the losing end of a Big Eight Conference game Thursday night.

The Cougars trailed by 21 points at halftime, stormed back to take the lead but wound up losing 82-73 at Verona.

Craig fell to 8-8 overall and 5-7 in the conference. Verona earned a season split with the Cougars to improve to 5-11 and 4-8.

The Wildcats put up 52 first-half points on the way to their 21-point lead at the break. Ryan Van Handel made half of Verona’s 10 3-pointers on the way to a game-high 26 points, while Malik Odetunde added 24.

Craig rallied all the way back and took a one-point lead, 71-70, with just under two minutes to play. Sophomore Angelo Rizzo paced the Cougars with 17 points, while Jack Huml and Aaron Leverson had 13 apiece.

Verona ended the game on a 12-2 run.

Craig returns to action Saturday night at Sun Prairie.

VERONA 82, CRAIG 73

Craig (73)—Christiansen 2-2-6, Huml 4-4-13, Bertagnoli 2-0-5, Leverson 5-3-13, Lynch 4-1-11, Ronde 1-0-3, Fieiras 1-0-3, Scoville 1-0-2, Rizzo 7-0-17. Totals: 27-10-73.

Verona (82)—Klawiter 0-1-1, Slawek 6-2-18, Van Handel 8-5-26, Anderson 4-2-11, Odetunde 10-4-24, Rae 1-0-2. Totals: 29-14-82.

Janesville Craig 31 42—73

Verona 52 30—82

3-point goals—Craig 11 (Huml 3, Rizzo 3, Lynch 2, Bertagnoli, Ronde, Fieiras), Verona 10 (Van Handel 5, Slawek 4, Anderson). Free throws missed—Craig 4, Verona 4. Total fouls—Craig 16, Verona 12.